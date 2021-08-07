The man was arrested after injuring 10 with a knife on the Tokyo trainExBulletin







AP Japanese police TOKYO said on Saturday they arrested a man who slaughtered 10 passengers on a passenger train in Tokyo hours ago, in what Japanese media reported was an accidental outburst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympics. The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who looked happy and chose his targets at random, public broadcaster NHK said. The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition, according to NHK and other Japanese media. Police identified the attacker as Yusuke Tsushima. The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to leave. All the injured were conscious, fire officials said. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympic Games, which end on Sunday. The site of the knife blast was about 9 miles from the main National Stadium.

AP The man threw the knife after the glove broke and fled, and later entered a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect in the news, and said he was tired of running away, according to Japanese media. The store manager called the police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt. TBS television said Tsushima told police he had developed the intent to kill women who “looked happy” and stabbed a woman sitting next to him in a wheelchair. He also told police he chose to organize the attack inside a train because it offered the opportunity to kill a large number of people. The suspect, who boarded the train with a knife, scissors, cooking oil and a lighter, was transferred to other carts after slaughtering his first wife. In a car, he spilled cooking oil on the floor and tried to set it on fire, Kyodo news agency reported, citing police. He deliberately chose an express train that makes fewer stops, leaving passengers to stay longer on board, the report said.

AP The man also told police he had originally planned to attack a female store employee who reported him stealing from the police station early in the day, but realizing it was closing time, he decided to carry out train attacks, reported TBS. A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were rushing out of the carriages, shouting there was a stabbing and calling for first aid. Another witness told NHK that he saw blood-stained passengers get off the train after a speaker called for doctors and passengers carrying towels. The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co. While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile stabbings in recent years. In 2019, a man holding two knives attacked a group of students waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo, killing two people and injuring 17 before killing himself. In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injured two others in a knife attack on a bullet train. In 2016, a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20.

