Cape York survivor of crocodile attack rescues friend by stabbing reptile in the eye
Two soldiers have survived narrowly falling to their deaths from a 2.5-meter crocodile on the shores of Cape York after one of the men stabbed the reptile in the eye.
Main points:
- Soldiers were swimming outside Cape York when the crocodile attacked
- One of the men stabbed her in the eye before the men crashed back into their boat
- It took eight hours to get the men to the hospital in Cairns, 800 miles away
The men were swimming outside Portland Roads, north of the Lockhart River, on Friday night when a crocodile attacked the soldier in his 20s.
A local couple who helped the soldiers return to the ground have discovered that the second man, in his 30s, pulled his husband out of the crocodile’s jaws, injuring himself, before hitting the reptile in the eye with a knife.
Katie Goodwin and Jayson Watkin own businesses on Portland Roads, about 500 miles north of Cairns. They said they were asked by Lockhart River police to assist with the operation until officers arrived there.
Mr. Watkin found his neighbor’s tin because his boat was beach and went out to help the men.
The man pulled the friend out of the crocodile jaws
Ms Goodwin said the soldiers relayed the details of this test as they competed for medical help.
“One of the boys, he rescued his husband, his friend was in the crocodile jaws. They were able to open the jaws open,” she said.
“Krokushi then jumped on him, grabbed him by the hand [and] death knocked him down about four times, “Ms Goodwin said.
“During this time, he was able to process that he had a knife in his belt, he grabbed the knife and he hit the knife in the eye.”
“[The boat]was filled with blood. “It was not ideal to transport the two boys who were seriously injured and they needed support on the boat.”
Ms Goodwin said crocodiles were a fact of life in Cape York, but she had never seen a crocodile attack before.
“I could not believe what I was seeing, it was like being in a movie.”
Eight-hour rescue mission
Portland Roads is one of the northernmost communities on the east coast and has poor mobile communication and road access.
Queensland’s senior overseer of ambulance service operations, Denis O’Sullivan, said the process of transferring patients to Cairns took longer than usual due to the region’s inaccessibility.
“It is a very remote place, the reaction times have been extended and the whole incident has been prolonged,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan praised the army doctors who provided first aid in the form of a tour for the seriously injured man.
The mayor of the nearby Lockhart River community, Cr Wayne Butcher, said the incident highlighted the need for better telecommunications services in Cape York.
“Communication is a serious issue in remote Cape York and I can not say how important it is that we have to get the right infrastructure there on the Cape York Peninsula, to support people. It’s a security issue,” he said. Cr Butcher.
Investigation under the street
Wildlife authorities are investigating the circumstances of the attack.
But CrButcher said it should come as no surprise that there are crocodiles on the waterways of Cape York.
“There’s almost a crocodile on every beach in Cape York and almost every river in Cape York, so you have to be careful,” Cr Butcher said.
“That particular one has a local crocodile in that area and you see it almost every day, so you just don’t jump into the water.
In a statement, the Department of Defense said it is investigating the incident and is continuing to support the affected soldiers and their families.
