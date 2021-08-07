The 12-year-old from New Jersey is the youngest chess master in the world

Abhimanyu Mishra is the youngest chess master in the world.

The 12-year-old New Jersey chess wonder broke the world record on June 30 when he won first place in Vezrkpz GM Mix 2021, a Swiss 10-round chess tournament that took place in Budapest, Hungary.

Mishra defeated master Leon Luke Mendonca, 15, from India, just seconds before the end of the match.

“It feels amazing,” Mishra told Fox & Friends on Saturday. “All my years of hard work, everything, finally paid off.”

Mishra described his defining history match as a “very close game” where he was falling behind by a half or full point, but he was able to turn everything around when his opponent made a mistake.

“Things finally clicked and I felt amazing,” Mishra said.

“It was a very long match. It was three or four hours,” Mishra recalls. “The mistake happened in the last two seconds of the game. It was a very close game that surprised the opponent.”

Mishra continued, “In the opening, he spent a lot of time and as the game went on, he continued to have very low time. He cracked at the end and I was able to win.”

New Jersey tween won a score of 7/9 and a rating of 2485 Elo and was ranked no. 1 out of 18 players, according to the results of the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament.

Mishra broke the world record for the youngest master 4 months and 25 days after his 12th birthday.

Previously, the world record belonged to Russian chess player Sergey Karjakin, 31, who became a master in 2003 when he was 12 years and 7 months old.

The title of Grand Master is given by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), and is given to top-class chess players.

According to FIDE, Mishra met the master’s assessment requirement of organizations with an estimate of 2500 Elo in June. The organization also accepted Mishra when he became the youngest chess master in the US at the age of 9 years and 3 days.

Mishra just finished a race at the FIDE World Cup in Sochi, which ended on Friday.

His chess coach Arun Prasad told “Fox & Friends” the road to breaking the world record was not easy.

“It was a very difficult road,” Prasad said. “Especially during this pandemic time, it was not easy to travel to Europe and do that.”

Mishra reportedly devoted 12 hours of chess training a day to reach the level it is today.

His strategy to win is to watch his opponent closely and stay calm.

“Most of the time, I see what game they’re trying to play and then decide what to play based on that,” Mishra said.

“Before I start, what I do to concentrate is to say a short prayer and during the game do breathing exercises, so that definitely during the game it keeps me very focused,” he added. Chess is about concentration and whatever work you have done in the past, everything [is] on the board, you can not do more than that “.