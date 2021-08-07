Thousands evacuated after wildfires engulfed forests in GreeceExBulletin



Lefteris Pitarakis / AP

THRAKOMAKEDONES, Greece Wildfires engulf some of Greece’s last remaining forests on Saturday, affecting more populated areas after burning many homes, businesses and farms during the country’s worst heat wave in three decades.

One of the massive fires erupted on the slopes of Mount Parnitha, a national park north of Athens and one of the last significant forests near the Greek capital. The fire sent suffocating smoke throughout the capital region, where authorities set up a hotline for residents with breathing problems. Throughout the day, fire crews struggled to control the constant explosions.

Thousands of residents and vacationers in the areas where the fires broke out days ago have fled by land and sea as firefighters and volunteers fought through the night.

In apocalyptic scenes overnight and Saturday morning, ferries evacuated 1,153 people from a coastal village and beaches in Evia, an island of rugged, wooded mountains known to vacationers and campers, as the flames approached and interrupted other vehicles of escape. People hugged babies and helped seniors traverse a pebble beach on small ferries. Behind them, high flames and smoke covered the wooded hills.



Thodoris Nikolaou / AP

The rate of fires in Greece has been staggering, with more than 100 exploding across the country in recent days. Most quickly subsided, but some quickly burned out of control, consuming homes and causing countless ecological damage.

In the south, in the Mani region of the Peloponnese, the site of a major fire, a local official estimated that about 70% of its area had been destroyed.

“It’s a biblical catastrophe. We are talking about three-quarters of the municipality,” East Mani Deputy Mayor Drakoulakou told state broadcaster ERT, praying for more aircraft to drop water.

Other local officials and residents in southern Greece, near Athens and Evia, also made televised calls for more firefighting assistance, particularly air support.

The Greek government sought support for its resources extended through the European Union emergency assistance system. Firefighters and planes arrived from France, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden and Israel, with more arriving on Saturday from Romania and Switzerland.

Egypt said on Saturday it was sending two helicopters to Greece, while 36 Czech firefighters with 15 vehicles were expected to arrive early Monday.



Thodoris Nikolaou / AP

Fires described as the worst in decades have also engulfed Turkey’s southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing eight people. The senior Turkish forestry official said 217 fires had been brought under control since July 28 in more than half of the country’s provinces, while firefighters continued work Saturday to put out six fires in two provinces.

In Greece, a fire that broke out north of Athens killed a volunteer firefighter on Friday. At least 20 people were injured in the blaze across the country.

Greek Civil Defense Chief Nikos Hardalias said Friday night that firefighters faced “extremely dangerous, unprecedented conditions” as they battled 154 wildfires this week, with 64 still burning at night.

“In recent days, we have faced an unprecedented situation in our country, in the intensity and wide spread of wildfires and new outbreaks throughout (Greece),” he said. “I want to assure you that all available forces are taking part in the war.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the headquarters of the fire department in Athens on Saturday morning and expressed “his deep sorrow for what has happened”.

He said providing aid to all those affected by the fires would be “my first political priority”. He also promised that all burned areas will be declared reforestation areas.

“With great effort, and I believe with the participation of society, when this bad summer is over, we will turn our full attention to repairing the damage as soon as possible, and restoring our natural environment again. , “said Mitsotakis.

Greece has matured from its longest heat wave in 30 years, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Temperatures dropped on Friday, but winds rose, further aggravating the situation.



Thodoris Nikolaou / AP

Evacuation orders for villages and neighborhoods have been ongoing, sent by cell phone alerts to the affected areas, as police and firefighters have gone door-to-door urging people to leave their homes in the blaze.

On Friday, the change of winds and new flash points caused the flames in the north of Athens and Evia to change direction repeatedly, in some cases returning to burn the areas and houses that had almost escaped destruction in the beginning. of the week.

Authorities urged Athens residents to wear masks outside and close windows in their homes because of the dense smoke that covers the capital. They also created free information for anxious callers to seek information about breathing difficulties.

The causes of the fires are being investigated. Hardalias said three people were arrested Friday in the largest area of ​​Athens, central and southern Greece, on suspicion of starting fires, in two deliberate cases. Police said the suspect detained in northern Athens is suspected of having started a fire at three separate points in the area devastated by the huge fire, which broke out for the first time on Tuesday.

Greek and European officials also have blamed climate change for a large number of summer fires burning in southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

In Turkey’s coastal province of Mugla, most of the fires appeared to be under control on Saturday. Municipalities in Marmaris and the wider Mugla province said cooling efforts were continuing in areas where fires were brought under control. The forest minister said the blaze continued in the Milas area.

Municipal officials in Antalya, in the Turkish Mediterranean, said a fire continued around the Eynif plain where teams of wild horses live. The fires in Manavgat, where the fires lit for days, were reported to be under control.

Massive fires have also been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, while hot, bone-dried, strong weather has also sparked devastating fires in California.