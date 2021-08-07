Top 10 world news: India wins gold at Olympics, NASA sends people to Mars and more, World News





Responding to G7 allegations of Iran’s involvement in the deadly Mercer Street tanker attack, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the allegations were baseless. He added that it was “important” that the incident was scheduled to take place a few days before the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president. In other news, in a statement, NASA said it wanted to recruit a select group of good people to help the agency achieve its goal of transporting people to Mars by 2037. NASA is looking for ‘highly motivated individuals’ to participate in a simulation module Annual Mars of the surface of Mars. Finally, read about the Javelin Thrower as well Neeraj Chopra’s historic victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Click on the titles to read more Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman calls timing of Mercer Road attack ‘significant’ Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said it was “important” that the incident was scheduled to take place a few days before the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president. NASA is recruiting to send humans to Mars as soon as 2037 Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Javelin, India’s first athletics victory Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has written history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has won India his second gold medal at the Olympics. Abhinav Bindra had previously won one at the 2008 Olympics. Global deaths from COVID-19 are estimated to reach 5.3 million by December While the delta variant pushes up an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment estimates that 5.3 million deaths will be reported and 12 million surplus deaths will occur by December. North Korea is developing nuclear, missile programs in 2021 – UN report Reports viewed by Reuters on Friday show that North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs despite international sanctions and a deteriorating economic situation during the first half of 2021. Another blockage is unlikely in the UK, claims the scientist who set the first restrictions Even with the widespread spread of the Delta variant coronavirus, the UK government’s top scientific adviser says it is unlikely that any further blockage will be needed in the country. Churches in Hungary will be subject to anti-LGBTQ law According to a new announcement from the Hungarian government, churches will also be affected by Hungary’s controversial anti-LGBTQ law. COVID-19 vaccines may not stop the transmission of Delta Public Health in England said a recent report reveals that the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus suggests that the vaccinated person may be just as sensitive to transmission of the highly contagious type as the unvaccinated person. Women in the UK call on employers not to understand the pain of menopause Women are standing up for their rights, which they think are being taken away from big corporations. A growing number of women are suing their employers for unfair dismissal and gender discrimination based on menopause. Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19: Study Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated people are twice as likely to re-infect themselves with COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-india-wins-gold-at-olympics-nasa-to-send-people-to-mars-and-more-403761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos