LAKE MONTE, BC An aggressive fire burning in the Central Okanagan region is forcing people in 975 other properties to flee their homes.

The Central Okanagan Regional District issued an evacuation order Friday night for properties on the west side of Lake Okanagan north of Kelowna citing unpredictable winds affecting the White Rock Lake fire.

“Residents of approximately 975 properties in Alert along Westside Road are now under the Evacuation Order and must leave their homes and camps immediately,” a statement said.

The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing at the southern end of La Casa Lakeside Resort.

People seeking help with food, shelter and registration of emergency services are being told to visit a reception center in Kelowna.

Meanwhile, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order Friday night for 98 properties due to a different fire burning near July Mountain southwest of Merritt.

“Because of the potential risk to life and safety, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order,” an announcement said.

“If you are in the area described, you should leave immediately.”

Earlier Friday, British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth had harsh words for people refusing to follow evacuation orders after the Monte Lake community was devastated by a raging fire.

The White Rock Lake Fire was estimated at a size of about 450 square miles, and the Fire Service of BC said it remained out of control.

Farnworth said a small group of residents in the Monte Lake area refused to leave their homes and had to be rescued by firefighters with the BC Church Fire Service as they were surrounded by fire.

“These brave firefighters were barely paying for their lives,” Farnworth told a news conference.

“This experience was traumatic for everyone involved and should never have happened.”

While the province has several penalties it may issue for non-compliance with evacuation orders, including a $ 10,000 fine, Farnworth said he has not used them in the past.

“They are putting their lives in danger. They are putting the lives of firefighters in danger. They are thwarting efforts to bring the fires under control,” he said.

No casualties or missing persons were reported, Farnworth added.

“While it is too early and dangerous to make any assessment, witnesses are reporting that there have been structural losses in some areas.”

Lake Monte is a recreational community of about 2,600 people. There is an RV park, numerous recreational properties and the already enclosed provincial park is nearby.

Over Thursday night and through Friday morning, thousands of people from communities including Monte Creek, Falkland, Westwold and the Indian Okanagan Band were told to evacuate, making up 2,500 properties. Several thousand more were on evacuation alert, including parts of Kamloops, Farnworth said.

He also said decisions “could be taken” to keep fire crews out of danger as the fire blazes out of control.

Katrine Conroy, minister of forests before Christ, said the fire season is one of the most challenging periods Christ has ever experienced.

“We know we are at the forefront of the history of climate change right now,” Conroy said.

“The conditions are so extreme. The landscape is so dry. And the heat and drought are extremely severe,” she added.

The fire, which has been burning for three weeks, broke out on Highway 97, about 40 miles southeast of Kamloops, then engulfed Lake Monte.

Ken Gillis, mayor of Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said he was told the damage was heavy at Lake Monte and the nearby Paxton Valley

“I understand from BC Wildfire that this fire moved 18 miles in eight hours,” Gillis said.

“I spoke to a number of firefighters who said this year’s fires were behaving in a way they had never seen before. They are just too aggressive and it is almost impossible to get out in front of them.”

Tracy Hughes with Columbia Regional District Shuswap said homeowners may think they are helping by staying, but they make losing their property more likely by hindering the work of firefighters.

“(Crews) can not use water bombs, they can not use helicopters, if they know there are people in those areas,” Hughes said.

“So for the sake of people, get out. If you are on an evacuation order, your life is in danger and you have to leave now.”

A BC Wildfire Service official said further increases in the fire were expected as winds moving up to 40km / h were expected by Friday.

It was just over a month ago that a wildfire swept through the village of Lytton, killing two people, destroying most of the community and causing about $ 78 million in damage.

On Friday, there were more than 300 fires burning in the province with more than 20 added in the last two days, the fire service said.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Forests show that just over 5,800 square miles have been burned in Christ since the start of the fire season on April 1st.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 6, 2021.

(With files from CHNL)