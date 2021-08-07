Researchers report that last month was the worst July for fires worldwide since at least 2003.

According to The Guardian, scientists from the European Union’s Atmospheric Monitoring Service found that the fires released 343 megatons of carbon during the month, a measure that is roughly one-fifth higher than the previous global peak in July 2014.

FOREST SOLUTIONS IN GREECE; Thousands evacuated

“This is distinguished by a clear margin,” Mark Parrington, a senior scientist, told service, told the exit on Friday. “The global total of July this year is the highest since our registrations began in 2003.”

While The Guardian notes that more than half of that number was the result of fires in North America and Siberia, the Mediterranean has seen fire activity at an astonishing rate.

In Greece, wildfires continued to threaten homes, businesses and park sites amid the worst heat wave in the country in three decades.

A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed by a service pillar that fell north of Athens on Friday.

Thousands of residents and vacationers have fled and ferries have evacuated 1,153 people from a coastal village and beaches in Evia early Saturday morning.

More than 100 raging fires have erupted in Greece in recent days and firefighters have arrived from the US, France, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden and Israel to help fight the blaze. More were arriving on Saturday from Romania, Switzerland, Egypt and the Czech Republic.

At least 20 people were injured in the nationwide fire and three people were arrested on Friday on suspicion of setting fires on two occasions on purpose.

In nearby Turkey, hundreds of fires that have been labeled the worst in decades have engulfed the southern coast, killing eight people and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Mass fires have also burned throughout Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, endangering several villages on Saturday and causing evacuations there.

In northeastern Siberia, 93 active forest fires have burned to 2.8 million hectares in Sakha-Yakutia; weeks of high temperatures have ignited fires there as well.

European officials have put the number of major fires burning in climate change and Russia has recorded high temperatures, which many scientists believe are a direct result of the issue, though experts also blame a 2007 decision to dismantle a federal aviation network, in charge of detecting and fighting fires.

DIXIE FIRE IN CALIFORNIA LEAN 8 8 QM PEOPLE MISSING AFTER 16 FOUND, THOTER SHERIFI

The United States, which has also seen record heat and drought burned by the climate this summer, is in similar circumstances and The International National Fire Center announced on Friday that 107 large fires have burned more than 2 million acres across the West.

More than 23,700 wildfires and support personnel are working to put out those fires, but the fire season is not over in many parts of the world.

This weekend, California residents are on the brink of Dixie Fire, the largest current desert fire in the country, and the third largest in the recorded history of the state much burned by the Greenville gold rush age town and threatened thousands of homes in northern Sierra Nevada.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office told Sacramento FOX 40 that at least eight area residents were missing for the fire.

The state is on track to overcome last year’s fire season: worst in history recently recorded with more than 4 million hectares were burned.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that while the Northwest is expected to have wetter and colder conditions, temperatures above normal will be observed “from California and the Southwest in the Central Plain and in New England” with conditions of raised fire weather released Saturday for the High Plains north to Montana and the Great Northern Basin on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.