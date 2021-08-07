TOKYO (AP) Allyson Felix knows the way to Olympic medals better than any living runner.

She made her 11th record-breaking trip there on Saturday after playing as a starter in a 4×400 relay victory that featured a one-on-one from American running.

With the gold medal hanging from her neck and the star-studded flag playing in the almost empty stadium, I took a moment just to close my eyes and take it one last time, Felix said.

After the final race of the 35-year-old sprint career Games final, Felix leaves the stage winning more medals than any track athlete in U.S. history. Here is a list of it. She surpassed Carl Lewis, and now she has only one person in the Olympic record book Paavo Nurmi, the Finnish distance runner who won 12 between 1920 and 1928.

Felix, who the day before took the bronze in the 400 meters to become the most decorated woman on the Olympic track, has no plans to go any further. In her mind, at least as a sprinter, she also has nothing left to try.

I feel at peace, she said. I went out, I had all the confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time, and it was special.

She still plans to give an active voice to women, and especially to mothers who very often hear what she heard when she got pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter, Cammy: Once women start having children, their days are more athletic good are behind them.

But if she had any concerns about the future of her sport on the track, the 3-minute, 16.85-second run was part of her last Olympic race, for a 3.68-second crash over Poland, it certainly put them off.

It was a 19-year-old, Athing Mu, who ran the anchor leg to secure the Felixs seventh gold medal in her 11-man collection.

Sydney McLaughlin, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, celebrated her 22nd birthday by running in the opening lap. She surrendered to Felix, who gave her another hurdle, Dalilah Muhammad, who is 31 years old.

They had two things in common:

All won medals in their individual races over the nine days in Tokyo.

Also, no one is a 400-meter specialist.

McLaughlin and Muhammad are friendly rivals in the hurdles, where they became gold medalists. She won me the gold medal in the 800. Felix has always considered herself a 200 runner. Three of her 11 medals have come that distance. Six of the medals have come in the relay. They have all been made of gold.

I was just honored, Muhammad said of her reaction when she was presented with the eclectic lineup of Saturday. Sure she won it, but she deserves it too. I have simply been inspired by her throughout my career.

Felix was not the only inspirational woman on the runway on closing night.

Sifan Hassan finished the untested trio of 1,500, 5,000, 10,000 by winning a gold medal in the longest race.

She said she had lost any sensation in her neck and arms to the end. Well after crossing the bottom, she was sitting under the bleach, spitting in a cup. She left with gold at 5 and 10K, a bronze at 1,500, and hopefully an ice bath in her very near future.

I wanted to celebrate, she said, but when I finished, I just collapsed.

Also in the way of celebrating was the American men’s relay team. The combination of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and hurdle Rai Benjamin combined to win America’s first and only gold medal for the male runners on the track. The US finished the action at the stadium with seven gold and 26 overall medals.

There were other firsts.

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold medal in the Olympic arena with a javelin throw 87.58 meters.

And Russia’s Mariya Lasitskene took the first gold of the Olympic track meeting for that team, which was allowed to bring in only 10 athletes to follow due to sanctions related to the country’s long doping scandal.

It has broken many careers, Lasitskene said. Partly mine, too.

Felixs’ career was almost ruined by a difficult pregnancy that led to an emergency C-surgery at 32 weeks, which threatened the lives of her and her baby.

Around that time, she was facing a pay cut from Nike, an insult she thought was too much to ignore.

At that point, Felix, who made her Olympic debut in 2004 as a shy, smiling teenager, became something much different: An outspoken lawyer who was no longer simply happy to shut up and run.

Running, however, is what gave her the platform, and so it was fitting that the last platform she stepped on before leaving the Olympic scene was the first step on the medal stand.

I feel like I have no regrets, she said. I feel like I have given everything to this sport and there is nothing left in this Olympic scene that I have to do now.

Her last passing of the stick was also the passing of the torch, she said, when she gestured to the three women next to her, and now they are taking this into the future and it is in very good hands.

