In the midst of diving into COVID cases, this country now lifts the ban on travelers from India. Read the Details





Latest International Flight News: Amid a significant drop in the daily cases of COVID-19, Cambodia has lifted a ban on travelers from India. In particular, the Southeast Asian country had banned Indian nationals and foreign travelers traveling through India from entering Cambodia in late April to curb the spread of the Delta variant. Conversely, Cambodia is under the third wave of the pandemic since February 20th.Also Read – International Flights: Etihad Airways announces services from 5 Indian cities, to start operation today | Details Here In a statement, Health Minister Mam Bunheng claimed that Prime Minister Hun Sen approved the lifting of the ban and it will take effect from Saturday onwards. The Kingdom has so far registered a total of 80,813 confirmed cases, with 1,526 deaths and 74,045 cured, according to the Ministry of Health. Read also – Services of scheduled international flights should start soon, Parliamentary Committee promotes Center Apart from Cambodia, some countries have eased restrictions / allowed entry of travelers from India. Here is the complete list: – Read also – As the UK moves India from the “Red” Travel List to “Amber”, Here’s Everything You Need to Know United Kingdom: Fully vaccinated passengers from India will not be subject to mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine after the UK moved the country from its “red” list to “amber”. Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day home quarantine. The change, announced by the Department of Transportation, takes effect at 4 a.m. local time on Sunday. “The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will move from the red list to the amber list. All changes take effect on August 8 at 4 am,” the UK Transport Secretary said on Twitter. United Arab Emirates: Those who have a valid residence permit and are fully vaccinated – at least 14 days before the trip – can enter the UAE. Earlier Tuesday, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the UAE would lift the entry ban for travelers from India and five other countries from 5 August. While travel restrictions will remain in place, the limits will be eased for those Indians who are fully vaccinated (those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine) and have a valid residence permit. USA: The United States eased travel restrictions for India, lowering it from Level 4, meaning no travel, to Level 3, which requires citizens to reconsider travel. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the specific CDC recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Review the trip to India because of COVID-19. “Take extra care because of crime and terrorism,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing the Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India. Spain: Those who have taken both doses of Covishield can enter Spain. The country has specifically asked travelers to take the second hit at least 14 days before their planned visit to Spain.

