The US remains at the top of the basketball world, winning the gold medal with the victory over France

Kevin Durant scored 29 points, leading the United States to one Victory 87-82 over France on Saturday, bringing Olympic gold home and establishing America’s status as the world’s most prominent basketball power.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points off the bench, helping push America toward victory at the Saitama Super Arena and ending a turbulent month when American basketball superiority was seriously challenged.

And maybe at least serrated.

The first alarm bells in the US rang July 10 when Nigeria shocked Team USA, 90-87, at an exhibition game in Las Vegas. That surprising loss was followed two days later by another exhibition defeat, 91-83, to Australia.

The Americans then fell, 83-76, at the opening of the pool games in France on July 25, before getting back on track with victories over Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

Team France’s Evan Fournier handles the ball while Devin Booker plays in defense on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo. Ned Dishman / NBAE through Getty Images

Durant said the turbulent road to gold made the end result even more special.

We had some unusual circumstances, “said Durant, who now owns three gold medals. We just struggled with everything, 2 weeks away from our families, basically in a bubble. So it’s definitely different, so I’m glad that we’re done. “

Durant has been at his best when Team USA needed him the most, scoring 30, 30 and 29 points, respectively, in the last three gold medal games.

Tatum, 23, recalled being a teenager, watching TV when Durant won the gold medal in 2012 and Draymond Green captured his first Olympic championship in 2016.

“Feeling is an extraordinary feeling something you always dream about,” Tatum said.

“I remember I was in high school watching these guys win a gold medal and play with them and win one on one climate like this all we went through not being able to bring our family, I know (boy) Deuce is looking at it this is an amazing feeling.

Before arriving in Japan, the United States had sent men’s basketball teams in 18 olympics, capturing 15 gold medals.

The only times America has run out of gold were 2004 in Athens, 1988 in Seoul and 1972 in Munich.

E Gold of 1972 won by the Soviet Union was discredited mainly after the USSR was inexplicably given numerous possessions to complete the gold medal game, the last of which turned into a beating peg and a 51-50 upset over US

The US team shows their disappointment with the decision to award the gold medal to the Soviet Union at the Munich Olympics on September 10, 1972. NCAA Photos / via Getty Images

Saturday’s victory in the US also brought a golden moment for the mother-son basketball duo of Pamela and JaVale McGee.

Pamela McGee was one of them the biggest players of the generation, winning national championships with the University of Southern California in 1983 and 1984 before capture Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 1984.

She continued to play professionally, included in the WNBA.

Golden State Warriors JaVale McGee with his mother and former WNBA player Pamela McGee on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland. Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

US team JaVale McGee reserve center has enjoyed a 13-year career in the NBA and has won three championship rings, playing alongside Durant with Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and scoring a third title last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He now adds a gold medal in the case of his trophies to show off with his mother, who is alive and well.

The McGees are the 13th mother-son couple to both win Olympic medals, but the first Americans to do so.

They are also the second mother-son duo to win the gold medal. The only other comparable pair is Valentina Rastvorova, who won on the 1960 women’s team in the foil fence for the Soviet Union, before son Yevgeny Grishin received the final prize in 1980 for water polo.