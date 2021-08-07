Accelerated process of issuing visas to international students: Senators for the US government





Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE. The process of accelerating the issuance of visas for international students: Senators for the US government. A group of influential bilateral senators called on the Biden administration to speed up the process of issuing visas to international students, a move that is likely to benefit thousands of Indians who want to join their classes this fall. In India, for example in Delhi, only emergency visas are currently being issued by the US Embassy, ​​as a result of which large numbers of Indian students are unsure of their academic future for the next session starting this fall. There are over 100,000 Indian students in the US and they contribute significantly to the US economy. We write to express our concerns about the slow pace of student visa processing as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, writes two dozen senators in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken. In order to welcome international students and researchers in the fall, as competing countries are doing, we call on the State Department to provide predictable and sustainable consular services, maximizing alternatives to personal visa interviews by offering waivers and interviews extend visa waiver, authorize overtime staff and increase employment, and initiate meaningful engagement with outside actors and agencies, they said. We are at a critical juncture in the academic calendar when international students and scholars need to make visa appointments and plan their trip to the United States, they added. The senators further said while some US consulates are reopening, most still operate at lower capacity levels and limited access to visa appointments remains. Prospective students may not be sure if their visas will be processed in time for them to travel to the United States to begin their studies, the senators write. While we appreciate that a National Exemption of Interest has been created for international students, processing these visas in a timely manner continues to be a challenge. International students coming to the United States provide significant and essential value to the higher education system and our economy, they stressed. Data from the Association of International Educators show that more than one million international students in American colleges and universities during the 2018-2019 academic year contributed $ 41 billion to the country’s economy. Moreover, the behavior of international students in the United States enriches the educational experience of local students that would be more difficult to achieve through online formats. There are also practical barriers to online learning for international students while physically outside the United States, as not all countries have reliable electricity or internet access and differences in time zones require some students to report online for classes in midnight, senators said. . There are also countries that restrict access to certain information or websites, while the US also prohibits the sharing of certain information with other countries, they added. Latest world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/expedite-process-of-issuing-visas-to-international-students-senators-to-us-government-latest-international-news-updates-724886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos