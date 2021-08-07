Minister of Health “fully committed” to safe access areas for abortion services





The Minister of Health insists that he is “fully committed” to legislation on safe access areas around clinics providing abortion services.

She comes after The Irish Examiner found that the Department of Health stated that current public order legislation is appropriate for out-of-hospital police protests against abortion and general practitioner practices.

A department spokesman also noted the “limited number of protest reports”, which is “an extremely positive development”. Members of the Fine Gael Government and the Green Party were surprised as the department seemed to have withdrawn its commitments to create safe access areas by claiming that “where problems arise with protests outside of healthcare services, there is existing public order legislation to protect people ‘s access to services, staff and locals. “ Senior sources Fine Gael and Green Party contacted The Irish Examiner to express concern about the department statement, while others took to social media to express their frustrations. Among them were Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, who demanded a timeline and final clarification on the issue, and Limerick-based Labor adviser Conor Sheehan, who said regular protests outside Limerick University Maternity Hospital show the need for such legislation. Update: Minister Stephen Donnelly says he is fully committed to safe entry areas. Dept had stated that the current legislation covers abortion protests.

Compare and contrast the two assertions pic.twitter.com/X1nA83wH9I – Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) August 7, 2021 However, Mr Donnelly has now moved on to clarify his position and said officials in his department “continue to work with me to ensure safe access around medical facilities”. “I am fully committed to introducing legislation on safe access areas around our healthcare facilities. This commitment is in the Government Program. “It was originally intended to provide secure access to termination of pregnancy services in the Health Act (Abortion Regulation) 2018. However, a number of legal issues were identified which required further consideration. “A priority for me as Minister of Health is women’s health care and the provision of safe services for all women.” Stephen Donnelly answers a Parliamentary Question in November 2020, describing the Government’s commitment to creating exclusion zones around medical facilities. However, no timeline was set for the introduction of such secure access areas. The Green Party welcomed this clarification. A spokesman for the minister added that department officials have “worked” through legal and constitutional issues that have been identified by the Attorney General’s office. Asked why the Department of Health response did not include this information and why it appeared to be inconsistent with the minister’s position, the spokesman could not clarify the matter. E The Irish Examiner posed a number of detailed questions to the Department of Health which asked at what point in the drafting process is the current legislation to allow safe entry areas. Questions were raised as to whether the Minister views this legislation as a priority and when he expected any bill to pass through Oireachtas. Responding, a spokesperson for the Department of Health: “Since services under the Health Act (Abortion Regulation) 2018 began in January 2019, there have been a limited number of reports of protests or other actions related to abortion . “This is an extremely positive development. He suggests that these services have been extended relatively smoothly to date and are becoming a normal part of the Irish healthcare system, as intended. The spokesman added: “Where problems arise with protests outside of health care services, there is existing public order legislation to protect people using the services, staff and local residents. “The Department of Health has contacted a Sochna Guard for secure access to services. The National Guard Services Bureau issued a notice to all Guard Stations raising awareness of the issue. It instructed that any protests be monitored and violations of “existing law to be dealt with. The department has provided HSE with information on existing public order and other relevant legislation for proper distribution.” When The Irish Examiner followed to ask if this meant that there is currently no plan to introduce specific legislation for safe access areas and instead the issue will be dealt with under existing public order legislation, the spokesman said: “The issue continues to be monitored. “Ensuring access to termination of pregnancy services remains an ongoing priority for the Department of Health.”

