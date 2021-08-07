The flames engulf the outskirts of Athens on the fifth day of fires in Greece





The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews battling winds and high temperatures as they struggle to curb its spread.

Fires have erupted in many parts of the country amid the worst heat wave in Greece in more than 30 years, destroying tens of thousands of hectares of forest land, destroying homes and businesses and killing animals. Temperatures have been above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) throughout the week.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking after visiting Athens’ main fire control center on Saturday, called it a “nightmare”, adding that the government’s priority “has been, above all, to protect people’s lives”.

The government planned to reimburse people affected by the fires and will designate the scorched earth as reforestation areas, he said.

More than 700 firefighters, including reinforcements from Cyprus, France and Israel, have been deployed to fight the fire north of Athens, aided by the army and water bombers. On Saturday night, strong winds pushed the fire into the Thracian-Macedonian town, where it burned houses. Residents were ordered to evacuate and there were no immediate reports of casualties. “() It ‘s) really bad,” said Thanasis Kaloudis, a city resident. “All of Greece has been burned.” The fires in Evia, Greece’s second largest island, are scattered from one end of the Gulf of Euboea to the other, facing the Aegean Sea. Hundreds of people, including many elderly residents, were evacuated by ferry late Friday from the town of Limni in Evia as the blaze reached shore and the sky turned apocalyptic red. Authorities have fought more than 400 fires across the country in the past 24 hours, with the largest fronts still burning north of Athens, Evia and areas in the Peloponnese including Mani, Messinia and ancient Olympia, the site of the first Games. Olympic. A man died Friday after being injured by an electric pole in a fire-stricken area near Athens, and at least nine others were injured, authorities said. Residents on the northern outskirts of Athens have been forced to flee in a hurry with the few items they can get. “Our business, our house, all our property is there. I hope they do not burn,” said Yorgos Papaioannou, 26, on Friday, sitting in a parking lot with his girlfriend as the ashes fell around them from the smoke filled the sky. He had fled the town of Polydendri when police ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. Read more In neighboring Turkey, authorities are fighting the country’s worst fires ever. The fires that engulfed the southwestern coastal areas forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. In Italy, hot winds ignited the island of Sicily this week.

