Nova Scotia party leaders reiterate election promises

Welcome to the CBC Election Journal, your source for regular updates and essential news from the campaign.

Day 22 of Nova Scotia’s 31-day provincial election campaign.

Party leaders scrapped election promises announced earlier Friday before heading into the fourth weekend of the campaign.

For NDP Leader Gary Burrill, it was a universal school food program that his party described on the platform released on Day 2 of the campaign.

On Friday morning, while standing outside an elementary school in Dartmouth, Burrill set a dollar figure in the program.

He said it would take $ 23 million a year to provide one meal a day for 100,000 students across the province. This would cover the cost of food and wages for more cafe employees.

NDP leader Gary Burrill, center, talks to a parent of elementary school children about his proposed universal school nutrition program. (Robert Short / CBC)

The MDP has been slow to come up with cost details about their platform during the campaign. They are expected to provide a fully dedicated platform before election day.

Burrill said the school food program would start in elementary schools and later expand to smaller schools. There will be an emphasis on locally produced food, nutritious and culturally appropriate, he said.

Burrill said Nova Scotia needs a universal school nutrition program because of high levels of child poverty and food insecurity.

“This is an issue we can not avoid or bypass, which we must address. And this is an important step, this $ 23 million universal food program, to address it.”

Party platforms, boards and political positions are coming into focus. In some cases, there are some interesting role reversals. 4:13

There is an existing school breakfast program in Nova Scotia, but Burrill said there are gaps because it is mostly run voluntarily.

Liberals have vowed to expand the existing school breakfast program to include lunches.

Order in representation

Liberal leader Iain Rankin stopped at the East Preston Day Care Center on Friday morning alongside his party’s local candidate, Angela Simmonds. He revised some of his electoral promises including child care $ 10 a day and training for 300 early childhood educators.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin sits with children playing at the East Preston Child Care Center earlier this month. (CBC)

The Liberal Platform promises a workforce strategy that would focus on bringing in more Micmac, African-Nova Scotians, Akkadian and Francophone Scots, and newcomers continuing to work in the field of early childhood education.

“We must have every Scottish nova well represented in early childhood education and honestly in every single institution we have in the province. And these threads, this emphasis on equality and giving tools for Scottish nova success can be seen in it “Our whole platform is not just a pillar or a section.”

Houston in healthcare

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston again highlighted parts of his healthcare platform Friday morning, including long hours in operating rooms to cut waiting times and a pension fund for doctors.

The PC platform estimates that all of its healthcare plans will cost $ 430 million a year.

“A failure to invest in people’s health is a failure to lead. We have the team, the plan and the vision to fix the healthcare crisis and to be honest with the Nova Scots about how much it will cost.”

PC leader Tim Houston talking to reporters during the campaign. (Jeorge Sadi / CBC)

Not included in the Houston platform is a plan for assistant medical practitioners working under the supervision of doctors in a range of healthcare settings, but he told reporters Friday that he was interested in expanding their role in Nova Scotia.

“Doctors ‘assistants are especially interesting to me, it’ s a great opportunity for this province [and] we will look at every opportunity, there is no question about that. “

The MDP has committed to hiring seven new medical assistants to work in primary care and emergency room, in addition to three in Nova Scotia currently working in orthopedics as part of a pilot program. Medical assistants are common in other jurisdictions in Canada and in the military.

Alexander with guaranteed income

Interim Green Leader Jessica Alexander spoke of a central tenet of her party platform, guaranteed revenue, at CBC’s Morning information Friday.

The Greens have proposed that all adults receive at least $ 18,329 a year in order to lift people out of poverty and reduce the need for other social programs.

Jessica Alexander has led the Nova Scotia Green Party for the past five years. (Nova Scotia Green Party)

Alexander said the negative health consequences of poverty mean Nova Scotia “is already paying for it”.

Alexander also reiterated the Green position that open fish farms should be removed from use.

“It’s not an industry that Nova Scotia really needs.”

She said aquaculture accounted for 215 jobs in Nova Scotia in 2019, which she compared to over 18,000 in fish harvesting.

Information breakfast – NS5:38Learn about the Green Party platform for the NS election “There is no Planet B” – this is the mantra of the Green Party as we head to these provincial elections. Interim Green Party leader Jessica Alexander describes their platform. 5:38

As for rent control, Alexander said the Greens are not absolutely against it, but she believes there are downsides that need to be addressed.

“We do not favor an artificially reduced rental cost … this leads to the development of slums when many property owners are unable to maintain buildings properly. They can lead to serious declines over time.”

The MDP is running with a promise of permanent lease control. Liberals and computers have said both will not extend the temporary lease limit currently in force when the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted.

How to vote

check outif you registered to vote in the Nova Scotia Election.

Once registered, you can vote before election day by requesting a ballot by mail or by visiting a return office or a preliminary polling station.

On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on voting is available fromelectionsnovaskotia.ca.