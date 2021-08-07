International
Nova Scotia party leaders reiterate election promises
Welcome to the CBC Election Journal, your source for regular updates and essential news from the campaign.
Day 22 of Nova Scotia’s 31-day provincial election campaign.
Party leaders scrapped election promises announced earlier Friday before heading into the fourth weekend of the campaign.
For NDP Leader Gary Burrill, it was a universal school food program that his party described on the platform released on Day 2 of the campaign.
On Friday morning, while standing outside an elementary school in Dartmouth, Burrill set a dollar figure in the program.
He said it would take $ 23 million a year to provide one meal a day for 100,000 students across the province. This would cover the cost of food and wages for more cafe employees.
The MDP has been slow to come up with cost details about their platform during the campaign. They are expected to provide a fully dedicated platform before election day.
Burrill said the school food program would start in elementary schools and later expand to smaller schools. There will be an emphasis on locally produced food, nutritious and culturally appropriate, he said.
Burrill said Nova Scotia needs a universal school nutrition program because of high levels of child poverty and food insecurity.
“This is an issue we can not avoid or bypass, which we must address. And this is an important step, this $ 23 million universal food program, to address it.”
There is an existing school breakfast program in Nova Scotia, but Burrill said there are gaps because it is mostly run voluntarily.
Liberals have vowed to expand the existing school breakfast program to include lunches.
Order in representation
Liberal leader Iain Rankin stopped at the East Preston Day Care Center on Friday morning alongside his party’s local candidate, Angela Simmonds. He revised some of his electoral promises including child care $ 10 a day and training for 300 early childhood educators.
The Liberal Platform promises a workforce strategy that would focus on bringing in more Micmac, African-Nova Scotians, Akkadian and Francophone Scots, and newcomers continuing to work in the field of early childhood education.
“We must have every Scottish nova well represented in early childhood education and honestly in every single institution we have in the province. And these threads, this emphasis on equality and giving tools for Scottish nova success can be seen in it “Our whole platform is not just a pillar or a section.”
Houston in healthcare
Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston again highlighted parts of his healthcare platform Friday morning, including long hours in operating rooms to cut waiting times and a pension fund for doctors.
The PC platform estimates that all of its healthcare plans will cost $ 430 million a year.
“A failure to invest in people’s health is a failure to lead. We have the team, the plan and the vision to fix the healthcare crisis and to be honest with the Nova Scots about how much it will cost.”
Not included in the Houston platform is a plan for assistant medical practitioners working under the supervision of doctors in a range of healthcare settings, but he told reporters Friday that he was interested in expanding their role in Nova Scotia.
“Doctors ‘assistants are especially interesting to me, it’ s a great opportunity for this province [and] we will look at every opportunity, there is no question about that. “
The MDP has committed to hiring seven new medical assistants to work in primary care and emergency room, in addition to three in Nova Scotia currently working in orthopedics as part of a pilot program. Medical assistants are common in other jurisdictions in Canada and in the military.
Alexander with guaranteed income
Interim Green Leader Jessica Alexander spoke of a central tenet of her party platform, guaranteed revenue, at CBC’s Morning information Friday.
The Greens have proposed that all adults receive at least $ 18,329 a year in order to lift people out of poverty and reduce the need for other social programs.
Alexander said the negative health consequences of poverty mean Nova Scotia “is already paying for it”.
Alexander also reiterated the Green position that open fish farms should be removed from use.
“It’s not an industry that Nova Scotia really needs.”
She said aquaculture accounted for 215 jobs in Nova Scotia in 2019, which she compared to over 18,000 in fish harvesting.
Information breakfast – NS5:38Learn about the Green Party platform for the NS election
As for rent control, Alexander said the Greens are not absolutely against it, but she believes there are downsides that need to be addressed.
“We do not favor an artificially reduced rental cost … this leads to the development of slums when many property owners are unable to maintain buildings properly. They can lead to serious declines over time.”
The MDP is running with a promise of permanent lease control. Liberals and computers have said both will not extend the temporary lease limit currently in force when the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted.
How to vote
check outif you registered to vote in the Nova Scotia Election.
Once registered, you can vote before election day by requesting a ballot by mail or by visiting a return office or a preliminary polling station.
On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information on voting is available fromelectionsnovaskotia.ca.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-election-notebook-day-22-1.6132579
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]