Man arrested, charged after trees in Winnipeg average cut down while moving home





Police arrested a man they say was involved in cutting or cutting down a dozen trees in the middle of the road in Winnipeg to make way for a large moving house. Around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police traffic units were facilitating the movement of a large house on Roblin Boulevard, police said in a press release. The moving company had a permit to move the house out of town, and officers confirmed that the dimensions of the load were specified in the permit. However, police say the operator clearly did not confirm the accessibility of the itinerary, as required by the permit. Officers in the area reported that numerous trees along the road had been intentionally cut down or cut down without permission. A man linked to the movement was arrested and charged with misconduct of over $ 5,000. The movement was temporarily halted. Winnipeg city forest officials were called in to determine how to continue the movement with minimal impact, police said. The company-related Facebook page of the movement appears to have been removed this morning, and the company does not have a website. CBC News has tried to contact the company by phone. Area Council. Kevin Klein says police are involved and he is working to replace the trees. (Submitted by Ryan Cheale) Advisor. Kevin Klein, who represents Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, said in a press release that he received numerous phone calls and saw many social media posts expressing anger over the destruction of the trees. Klein says he spoke to city officials and confirmed that the actions were “illegal, unauthorized and not pardoned by the City of Winnipeg”. “I will keep the residents informed of this destructive act,” he said in the announcement. Klein also said he would start work on replacing the trees.

