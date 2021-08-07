International
Rosanna Arquette: I fear the world will fall into the hands of fascist dictators and white supremacy | Life and style
Born in New York City, Rosanna Arquette, 61, starred with Madonna in the 1985 film Despeely Seeking Susan, for which she won a Bafta. Her other films include Pulp Fiction and Collapse. In 2002, she did Looking for Debra Winger, a documentary about women in the film industry; its podcast series is called Radical music. She is married, has a daughter and lives in Los Angeles.
When were you happiest?
I am trying to find some happiness at least once a day, so this morning.
What is your biggest fear?
That the world will fall into the hands of fascist dictators, and white supremacy.
What is the trait you hate most about yourself?
Reactivity in anger instead of breathing. I can be explosive.
What is the trait you hate most about others?
Same thing. They were always designed.
Besides a property, what is the most expensive thing you have buy?
A ring I bought at Reinstein Ross for myself after a major split. It was kind of shallow.
What do you dislike most about your appearance?
I have ugly legs.
What is your most attractive habit?
Tweet.
What did you want to become when you grew up?
A dancer, and for a while I wanted to teach kids with Downs syndrome.
What was the best kiss of your life?
My daughter kissed me all over the face with her mouth open and it was the cutest thing in the world.
Which words or phrases do you use the most?
Oh my God.
What is someone’s worst thing you said?
That someone I loved dearly did not want me there when he died. It was horrible and it was not true.
What is the worst job you can do done?
A really bad movie without money: the director had no idea what he was doing and I wondered: why am I here?
How does love feel?
True love feels like freedom.
You have said I love you and does not mean she?
Yes, I feel bad, but it was a long time ago.
What has been your biggest disappointment?
People who have fantasized about my politics.
If you could edit your past, what would you change?
I would have skipped the time when my daughter was nine to 13 years old, when I was in a toxic relationship.
How often do you have sex?
Enough.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/aug/07/rosanna-arquette-i-fear-the-world-will-fall-into-the-hands-of-fascist-dictators-and-white-supremacy
