Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage for externally vaccinated worshipers – SPA





Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah in the Grand Mosque as Saudi authorities ease restrictions on coronavirus (COVID-19) in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020. Saudi Press Agency Leaflet through REUTERS

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting Aug. 9, after nearly a year and a half of non-acceptance of overseas worshipers due to the COVID pandemic. -19, the state news agency (SPA) reported early Sunday. With a capacity that will increase to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will begin to welcome outside visitors to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautions. An official at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said local and overseas pilgrims will need to include authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request. Pilgrims vaccinated by countries that Saudi Arabia includes on the entry ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report adds. Umrah, a pilgrimage to the two holiest sites of Islam undertaken at any time of the year, reopened in October for local worshipers as it was fully after the pandemic outbreak. For the second year in a row, the House of the Sacred Places of Islam had organized a pilgrimage with a limited number of internal Hajj pilgrims in July. Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Edited by David Gregorio and Daniel Wallis Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

