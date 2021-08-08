International expert set up for drone festival | tidings





WOODWARD Internationally renowned drone expert, best-selling author and media personality Brett Velicovich will be the keynote speaker on Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the first States drone festival, the Thunderbird Drone Festival. The event will be held at the Siemens Building near Woodward Regional Airport. His keynote address will take place alongside several other activities, including Sky High Shootout, an exciting drone race, a chance to use a drone simulator, and an opportunity to see some custom drones available. Attendees can count on the help of experts who can help select the right drone for you and understand how to order it, said Woodward CVB Director Rachael Van Horn. Industry executives also have an opportunity to talk to drone flight services about drone services to help their businesses, she said. Drone Corral will be available to watch the demonstration of drones and food vendors will be on site. Velicovich will share with the audience some of his most exciting missions while operating in the Middle East serving as an intelligence specialist in the US Army. He is the author of Drone Warrior: An elite soldier within the narrative of hunting for America’s most dangerous enemies. Velicovich is a frequent guest on major national news outlets, including Fox News and CNN, and regularly comments on drone technology trends and national security issues. This will be a one-time chance to see someone of this caliber on the drone battlefield speak in Woodward, Oklahoma, Van Horn said. You do not have to be a technician to come and hear some of the most exciting battlefield stories and learn more than you know how, more and more, the modern battlefield is run. According to Velicovich, in an interview with Ushtarake.com, he joined the U.S. military when he was 19 and spent his 21st birthday in Afghanistan. He describes his life as an adult with drone technology during his time in the military. I just remember the first time I saw a drone was an RQ-11 Raven, it was in Afghanistan, Velicovich said in the interview. Some of the Special Forces guys had one and brought it to me because they wanted to show me the new technology and they threw it in the air and gave me the controls and I remember I was amazed by that. Velicovich added that he knew then and there that would be the future for how many battles would be fought. But it is also the future of how the industry is and will be run, Velicovich said. Velicovich will speak shortly after a panel of drones in education and industry experts receive questions from the audience and discuss the growing use of drones across the industry.

