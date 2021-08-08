Soot, ashes fall on parts of Christ as strong winds kindle the flames of fire

Soot and ashes fell on the inhabitants of Vernon, before Christ, on Saturday afternoon, while the light rain offered little rest from the rising fires in the interior of the province.

Vernon resident Ross Banner was clearing soot from the imminent White Rock Lake fire from the front window of his home Saturday. His car, parked in front of the house, was covered in ash and pine needles.

“It just happened this afternoon,” Banner said, pointing to his truck.

Earlier in the day, Vernon Town canceled most of an evacuation alarm which was issued to the entire municipality the day before.

Banner said his bags were full and his car was full of gas just in case, but he had nowhere to stay and was not sure what route he would take because fires were threatening so many areas nearby.

“I’m just going to get in the car and get out of town, I think,” Banner said.

Again, near Vernon, black rain falls on us as we take more pictures of the shaky sky. pic.twitter.com/BM9HfW2XfY –@KatieNicholson

Increasing number of wildfires

Despite the rain in some regions, fire crews are battling an ever-increasing number of wildfires throughout our era

As of Saturday afternoon, 283 fires are burning in Christ; 31 of them are considered significant fires by the BCWildfire Service.

The Kamloops Fire Center is seeing the largest concentration of fires, including the White Rock Lake fire between Kamloops and Vernon.

The wildfire of White Rock Lake northwest of Vernon sends large clouds of smoke into the sky. (Wildfire service before Christ)

“There are a lot of fires in the province right now and everyone presents their own risks and challenges and a lot of communities are affected,” said Hannah Swift, fire information officer with the service.

The province says about 5,650 properties have been affected by evacuation orders in BC and nearly 25,000 more in evacuation alerts.

WhiteRock Lake Fire

White Rock Lake fire continued to rise overnight on Friday and Saturday, particularly along the east wing of the fire, west of Westside Road, according to officials.

The BC Wildfire service estimates it is currently 550 square miles in size. Swift admits that it is difficult to get an accurate reading due to the smoke and rain that creates poor visibility.

The fire has already caused devastating devastation, destroying the Monte Lake community and destroying property.

On Saturday afternoon, Columbia Regional District Shuswap announced that White Rock LakeFire had damaged properties in the Parker Cove area, west of Lake Okanagan.

The White Rock Lake Fire is now about 550 square miles in size. The fire has forced many to evacuate their properties. (CBC News)

The overall damage is still unclear, but earlier, a resident spoke seeing her house and her neighbors ’houses burning during the escape.

Many properties have been ordered to be evacuated.

While the City of Vernon has raised most evacuation alarms due to reduced fire activity and light rain in the area, the city warned residents that the region remains at high risk and the situation there is subject to “rapid and immediate change”. , and some properties in the city are still under evacuation alert.

Swift said people in an evacuation alarm area should have a bag ready and be prepared to leave.

“The BC Fire Service does not easily take these evacuation orders,” Swift said. “They are there for a reason and they are there for your safety.”

BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday that people who ignore evacuation orders knowingly put fire crews at risk.

Strong winds add to the challenge

BC is incredibly dry. There has been little rain in many parts for months, creating dry conditions where forest fires thrive.

Adding to the difficulties, Swift says there have been strong winds in the White Rock Lake fire area. On Friday evening they were at a speed of 40 km / h, she said.

“Strong winds are very problematic for fires. When the wind matches certain terrain characteristics, it can really accelerate it,” Swift said.

A photograph of the White Rock Lake fire, taken by Monte Lake resident Stephanie Gamache. (Presented by Steph Gamache)

For example, on Friday, as the winds traveled along Lake Okanagan, they hit up to 50 km / h due to the terrain. Then the wind pushes the fire, causing it to spread.

“It really poses a risk to our crews also because of the different ways it can push winds and the changes it can make to fire behavior very quickly,” she said.

Strong winds are expected to continue until Saturday in the area.

A little rain

One of the best tools in the arsenal of firefighters is rain. BC has unfortunately been in short supply, especially in the south.

Saturday, however, brought much-needed training for Okanagan.

“We hope it will be useful,” says Philippe-Alain Bergeron, a meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change in Canada.

“Whether it is enough, again, it has been such a long drought and the conditions are extremely dry.”

He says the light will continue to fall on and off over the weekend. The Kamloops area and north could also see plenty of rain, he said.

However, it is expected to be short-lived. Meteorologists predict that a high-pressure ridge will begin to build up during the week, intensifying around Wednesday and bringing warm, dry conditions back to the south of our era.

“We have quite high confidence that it is happening again,” Bergeron said.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centers have been set up across the province to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a fire. To find the center closest to you, visitEmergency Management BC. Web page.