Alberta government issues review of COVID-19 early response, but NDP says recommendations not taken

The Official Opposition is attacking the united conservative government for allegedly failing to take into account some recommendations made in a report that revised its response to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The KPMG report is damaging. It provides very real evidence and recommendations that the government completely ignored,” Alberta NDP Vice President Sarah Hoffman told a news conference Saturday.

The Alberta government hired KPMG, an international audit firm, nearly a year ago to review its early response to the pandemic and provide recommendations to improve the response in the future.

KPMG looked only at the actions and data from March 2020 to October 2020, and reviewed only the actions of the Alberta government. Actions and decisions by municipal and federal governments as well as interested third parties, such as private care homes, were not taken into account.

Specifically, the final report reviewed the capacity of acute care, ongoing care and economic responses, governance and decision-making, procurement and EPP, communications and engagement.

The 126-page report, dated January 2021, was made public late in the afternoon.

Opposition NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman accused the UCP government of failing to consider any of the recommendations of the KPMG report during a news conference on Saturday. (John Shypitka / CBC)

He recommends strengthening the healthcare workforce capacity and flexibility to fill staffing gaps in the Alberta continuing care system; implementing strategies to increase the receipt of business support; and working closely with communities to make provincial health rules more effective.

He also recommends that the Alberta government conduct a comprehensive review of its pandemic response as soon as vaccination efforts are underway, and continue to analyze and engage stakeholders to improve the ongoing pandemic response.

Those two recommendations were made, in part because the review was not as complete as KPMG had originally thought.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the provincial government asked the KPMG to complete its work based on the information it had collected by 27 November 2020 and to issue a report on the work completed. KPMG did not include new information received after December 4, 2020.

“Efforts to respond to the pandemic itself should have been given priority over the completion of a full review process as originally planned,” the report says.

Initially, the review was to investigate health care and economic responses, governance and decision-making, procurement, communication and engagement and collaboration.

Alberta needs to adapt to the needs of the health workforce: report

The provincial government maintains its pandemic flu plan, which is in place to guide response efforts if a pandemic occurs. It includes provisions such as equipment collection and staff training, among others, the report said.

But COVID-19 posed a challenge that no one could have prepared for, she adds.

The report noted that the Alberta government used and expanded existing healthcare capacity by increasing “staff resources”, ICU capacity and the number of hospital beds, canceling non-emergency or electoral operations. A single Alberta Health Services authority also created structural advantages.

KPMG did not make recommendations for Alberta’s first acute care response in the first wave, citing limited interviews with “health system executives and staff”, no engagement with clinical or front-line staff, despite existing survey data were reviewed where available and there was no data to assess the capacity of public health resources.

He recommended, however, that the province implement strategies to support the capacity and flexibility of health care workers in order to fill staff shortages in ongoing care, which includes long-term care facilities.

The system showed adaptability and response to challenges at the onset of the pandemic. But “it will be important to monitor the mental health and well-being of the workforce, especially with the increase in deaths in the system,” the report said.

The report cites Alberta having 323 deaths from COVID-19 as of October 12, 2020.

That number has risen to 2,325 since Friday. Many deaths, during the second wave in particular, came from COVID-19 outbreaks in continuing care facilities.

The report recommends that the province further assist businesses

Alberta enforced softer business restrictions than other provinces, which allowed more businesses to stay open.

But the report suggested the provincial government further help independent businesses, which were still similarly affected by COVID-19 as businesses in other provinces, as well as volatile oil prices.

There was a lower involvement of business support than expected from small and medium-sized businesses, including the Alberta New and Medium Enterprise Grant, the report says.

The grant provided a one-time payment of up to $ 5,000 to businesses that had to close or “reduce operations” due to public health constraints.

Receiving the Low-Launch Grant for Alberta Enterprises signals the threshold required to receive support that prevented people from applying, the report said. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

As of October 12, 2020, there were nearly 14,000 successful applicants as of May 2020, about 81 percent of all applications received, but less than a third of the committed funds were allocated, the report says.

Meanwhile, the report cites a survey conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses that suggested that 60 percent of businesses in Alberta would not easily survive a second wave of restrictions and nearly one in five were considering bankruptcy or “termination.”

“The combination of low uptake, significant economic downturn and concerns about the viability of businesses in the future suggest that the funding available should be maximized,” the report says.

KPMG recommended implementing strategies to increase support for small and medium-sized businesses, adding that it may require the province to work with stakeholders from various industries and adjust thresholds to receive money.

The province has since lowered the threshold needed to receive funding and increased its funding of the grant program.

The UCP government did not take the report’s advice, the NDP says

Recommendations regarding ongoing care, businesses and communications can start right away, the report says.

The report dates back to January and NDP Hoffman says the government has the report as early as at least March.

“This KPMG report is essential in the first wave and the government sat on it,” Hoffman told reporters Saturday.

The United Conservatives did nothing to help the capacity of the healthcare staff and had little or no communication with local businesses, she said.

Hoffman reinforced her party’s call for a judicial review of the entire UCP government pandemic response.

“There has to be responsibility,” she said.