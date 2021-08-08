The recent spread of Victoria Covid-19 may have started long before the first case was found. Here is what we know

Authorities are competing once again to find the source of the mysterious COVID-19 cases in Victoria, to find their close contacts and to stop them from moving around the community.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he was confident the state could overcome the blasts as long as everyone was tested and followed the rules.

But there are warnings that these blockages will continue until the majority of the population is fully vaccinated.

Here is what is known about the blast so far, with the exception of 11 new local cases reported this morning.

The source of the two clusters is a mystery

This last eruption can be divided into two distinct groups, which are expected to increase in size.

The first is called TheHobsons Bay Group, after the council area west of Melbourne which takes on suburbs like Newport and Williamstown.

The first cases to be diagnosed are a female teacher in her 20s, who works at Al-Taqwa College, and her male partner, who is an optometrist at the Spectacle Center in Caroline Springs and plays for the Newport Football Club. .

At least 28 other infections were linked to that group by midnight Friday.

This pig glass supply business is a level 1 exhibit. ( ABC News: Ryan Smith )

The second group is known as the City of Maribyrnong group, named after the council area which takes the suburb as Footscray in the inner west of Melbourne.

The first case diagnosed lives in the Maribyrnong area and works in Derrimut. Seven other infections are now associated with that group.

The genomic sequence has confirmed that both groups are being driven by the Delta coronavirus strain, but work is underway to find out where they got their infections.

Andrews said authorities believed they were dealing with a separate explosion in what caused the state’s fifth blockade, less than a month ago.

The first cases we heard may not have been the first infections

Although the teacher, optometrist, and warehouse worker were the first cases diagnosed, they were not necessarily the first to become infected.

“I’m worried because I think there could be at least two sources of transmission here, and that means there are two sources upstream,” said University of Melbourne epidemiologist Nancy Baxter.

COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said the contact trackers had a number of investigation lines for “upstream” tracking.

One of those directions is a couple who quarantined the hotel in Sydney and returned to Melbourne on July 15, with flight QF445.

After identifying themselves as members of the Maribyrnong City’s random close family, they returned to positive tests on Friday.

But their test results suggest they are likely to contract COVID-19 long before their family member, meaning they may have infected others.

Authorities made it clear yesterday that the pair were just one possible source of the broadcast, with more work to be done.

“If this is the source of the infection, then there are a lot of people who could have been infected between July 15 and when we found the case in the first case of that group,” said Professor Baxter.

“So I think we will know a lot more in the next two or three days about the potential of how far this has spread.”

Weimar said there were cases from the Hobsons Bay group who “appear to have an earlier purchase period than the first two cases we reported”.

“So it is possible, I emphasize, a potential source of transmission,” he said.

“The main thing at the moment is to take the network and identify as many cases there as possible, isolate them and then figure out what those connections are between them.”

Four schools in west Melbourne were affected by the blast, including Warringa Park School in Hoppers Crossing, which cares for children with intellectual disabilities. ( ABC News: Ryan Smith )

Everyone expects more cases

With an increasing number of exposure sites and positive infections, Victorians living through their sixth block know the drill: the numbers are likely to continue to rise in the near future.

“There is a certainty that there are more cases out there, which is why being tested if you have any symptoms is so, so important,” Andrews said.

There are more than 3,500 primary close contacts related to existing cases, a number which is expected to continue to grow.

A total of 2,100 college students and a smaller number of 300 staff from Al-Taqwa College have returned positive tests in recent days.

The publishing tower at 130 Racecourse Road, Flemington is among dozens of new COVID-19 exposure sites. ( ABC News: Sean Warren )

One of those students lives in the public housing tower 130 Racecourse Road in Flemington.

He underwent a severe blockade last year, which was later found to have violated human rights.

The student and seven members of their family have been relocated to the hotel quarantine, while their floor residents are also on quarantine for 14 days.

Abdiqifar Ahmed, from the non-profit organization AMSSA Youth Connect, which provides community services in the building, said people were worried about a second strong blockage and confused by the lack of immediate communication from authorities.

“There is a bit of confusion and anxiety about housing at the moment,” he said.

Ahmed said residents were aware there could be more cases, but they were waiting for the results of a test and would see what they would bring in the coming days.

Family visits seem to be behind some of the broadcasts

On Saturday, Andrews said there had been “few visits going on across the board” from cases that have now turned out to be positive.

Home visits have been banned since the start of the fifth blockade in mid-July, except for those in a single bubble or people not living with their intimate partner.

“Many of these broadcasts, and others we will find in the coming days, will have been because people were visiting others and they should not have done so,” he said.

Andrews said he knew the breach was happening in all parts of the state, but most people so far were “lucky”.

“They did not spread it. Others have not been so lucky,” he said.

People have been in the community while being contagious

Of the 29 cases confirmed Friday and announced Saturday, all were in the community for part of their infectious period.

The Prime Minister went on to point out that the unlicensed paid people who they wereloss of income to be isolated after a COVID-19 test were entitled to a $ 450 payment from the government.

The same group of people are entitled to $ 1,500 payments if they are asked to be isolated for two full weeks.

The payment was introduced in the middle of the second wave last year, when it became clear that people could not support themselves financially through quarantine.

“What you do not want to have is a situation where someone is trying to decide between testing and being able to feed,” said Professor Baxter of the University of Melbourne.

“A lot of people who are out of work now are essential workers, they are a casual workforce, they do not earn much money and they do not necessarily have time off if they lose a shift.”

This will probably be life until we are all vaccinated

Authorities say the blockade will continue until more people are vaccinated. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

The prime minister said it was “too early” to say whether the seven-day blockade would be enough to put out the blast.

The National Cabinet, backed by modeling from Melbourne’s Dooherty Institute, recently agreed that short, sharp blockages were the best way to deal with the Delta version of the virus.

This approach will last until at least 70 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

“The only option we have is these closures to stop this Delta variant from flooding into the entire community and have thousands of people simply crossing over to our hospital system,” Andrews said.

The federal government yesterday confirmed that 149,760 “extra” doses of Pfizer would be provided to Victoria from August 13, in response to a request from the Victorian government.

Doses have been redistributed from a shipment originally scheduled to arrive in Victoria in September.

Andrews also envisioned making an announcement about making AstraZeneca vaccines available for under-60s at state-run vaccination centers.

“I think everyone should keep in mind that for every person who gets vaccinated, for every percentage we climb, it reduces our chances of getting stuck,” said Professor Baxter.

She said the risk equation will continue to change as more people are vaccinated.

“I do not think this is our last block,” she said.

“What I would say is that we should probably do things differently when we get out of the stalemate this time and maybe we should live with more restrictions until we have a much larger number of people vaccinated.”

