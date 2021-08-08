Wildfires blow up forests in Greece: It’s a biblical disaster

THRAKOMAKEDONES, Greece Wildfires engulfed Greek forests another Saturday, threatening homes and causing more evacuations a day after hundreds of people were evacuated from ferry beaches in a dramatic overnight rescue.

A volunteer firefighter has died and at least 20 people have been treated in hospitals. Dozens of fires were burning across the country on Saturday, a blaze that one official described as a biblical disaster.

Many homes, businesses and farms were burned last week in fires that erupted during Greece’s longest-running and most intense heat wave in three decades.

A massive fire broke out on the slopes of Mount Parnitha, a national park north of Athens that contains some of the last significant forests near the Greek capital. The fire sent suffocating smoke all over Athens, where authorities set up a hotline for residents with breathing problems. During the night and throughout the day, fire crews tried to curb the constant explosions.

In overnight apocalyptic scenes, small ferries and other boats evacuated 1,400 people from a coastal village and beaches in Evia, a rugged, wooded mountain island popular with tourists and campers, as the flames approached and interrupted other vehicles. of escape. Behind them, great flames and smoke covered the hills.

The rate of fires in Greeces has been staggering, with more than 100 exploding across the country in recent days. Most quickly subsided, but some quickly burned out of control, consuming homes and causing countless ecological damage.

A local official in the Mani region of the Peloponnese estimated that wild fires there had destroyed about 70% of its area.

It’s a biblical catastrophe. Speaking about three-quarters of the municipality, East Mani deputy mayor Drakoulakou told state broadcaster ERT, praying for more water-releasing aircraft.

Other local officials and residents in southern Greece, near Athens and Evia, telephoned TV programs, appealing live on the air for more fire assistance.

Civil Defense Chief Nikos Hardalias said firefighters were fighting 55 active fires as of Saturday afternoon.

We were continuing to fight a very big battle. Throughout the night our forces worked hard, Hardalias said, adding that he expected the fire north of Athens to be controlled, preventing any sudden developments, within the day.

More than 850 firefighters, 40 ground crews, three planes, six helicopters and 215 vehicles were working to put out the blaze north of Athens, Hardalias said, with Greek forces reinforced by French, Cypriot and Israeli firefighters.

In Evia, where 39 villages had been evacuated, six planes, four helicopters, 475 firefighters and 35 ground crews were operating, including Romanian and Ukrainian firefighters. The army sent 84 special forces personnel as the navy was providing a torpedo boat, two landing craft and 15 smaller boats to assist in sea evacuations if needed, Hardalias said.

Greece sought help through the European Union’s emergency support system. Firefighters and aircraft were sent from France, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden, Israel, Romania and Switzerland. Egypt said on Saturday it was sending two helicopters, while 36 Czech firefighters with 15 vehicles left for Greece, and Greek authorities said Spain was also sending a plane.

Fires described as the worst in decades have also engulfed Turkey’s southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing eight people. The senior Turkish forestry official said 217 fires had been brought under control since July 28 in more than half of the country’s provinces, but firefighters were still working Saturday to put out six fires in two Turkish provinces.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the headquarters of the fire departments in Athens and expressed his deep sorrow for what happened.

Providing assistance to all those affected by the fires will be my first political priority, he said, promising that all burned areas will be declared reforestation areas.

When this summer nightmare passes, we will turn all our attention to repairing the damage as soon as possible, and to restoring our natural environment again, Mitsotakis said.

Greece has matured from its longest heat wave in 30 years, with temperatures as high as 113 degrees. Temperatures dropped on Friday but winds rose, further aggravating the situation.

Evacuation orders for villages and neighborhoods have been ongoing, sent by push signals to cell phones in the affected areas, while some police and firefighters have gone door-to-door urging people to leave.

The causes of the fires are being investigated. Hardalias said three people were arrested Friday in the largest area of ​​Athens, central and southern Greece, on suspicion of starting fires, in two deliberate cases. Police said the suspect detained in northern Athens is suspected of having started a fire at three separate points in the area devastated by the huge fire, which broke out for the first time on Tuesday.

Greek and European officials have also blamed climate change for the large number of fires burning in southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

In Turkey’s coastal province of Mugla, a region popular with tourists, some fires appeared to be under control on Saturday and cooling efforts were ongoing. The forest minister said the blaze continued in the Milas area. Environmental groups called on authorities to protect Sandra Mountain forests from nearby fires.

Further north, at least six neighborhoods were evacuated due to a fire in the western province of Aydin, where strong winds were making control efforts difficult, Turkish media reported.

Municipal officials in Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey, said a fire was still burning around the Eynif plain, where wild horses live.

Massive fires have also been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation of a dozen villages on Saturday. In all, fires have burned nearly 15 million hectares this year in Russia.

In the United States, hot, bone-chilling, and strong weather has also sparked devastating wildfires in California.

Associated Press