Nigerian student abducted by Boko Haram released after seven years





A girl abducted from the Nigerian city of Chibok has been released and reunited with her parents seven years after Boko Haram militants abducted her and more than 200 of her classmates, says Borno state governor. Main points: The student and someone he married while in captivity surrendered to the army

She will be provided with psychological support

More than 113 girls taken in 2014 are believed to still be held by Boko Haram The school raid in the city one night in April 2014 sparked an international protest and a viral campaign on social media which used the hashtag #bringbackourgirls. Governor Babagana Zulum said on Saturday that the girl and someone she said she married during her time in captivity surrendered to the army 10 days ago. Zulum said government officials had since used the time to identify her and contact her parents. About 270 girls were initially abducted by the Islamic group, but 82 were released in 2017 after mediation, and another 24 were released or found. Some of the 21 Chibok school students were released by Boko Haram in 2016. ( Reuters: Afolabi Sotunde ) Some others have escaped or been rescued, but about 113 of the girls are still believed to be being held by the militant group. Zulum said the girl’s reunion with her relatives raised hopes that others would still be in captivity. He said the girl would receive psychological and medical care as part of a government rehabilitation program. Bandits last month abducted students at a boarding school in Kaduna state, the tenth mass school abduction since December in northern Nigeria, which has seen more than 1,000 students abducted. Reuters

