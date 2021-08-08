



Saskatchewan health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, involving Prince Albert, on Saturday. This was among a total of 130 cases reported in the province. Of the 50,477 reported cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 628 are considered active. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 40 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities like Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 13 active cases and North Central 3 has two active cases. There were no new deaths reported Saturday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 582. There are currently 60 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the province. There are currently 48 patients receiving inpatient care and 12 in intensive care. There are currently 13 patients in the hospital in North Central. The current seven-day average for new cases is 62, or 4.2 cases per 100,000 population. Another 60 cures were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cures to 49,267. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,053 cases are from the North area (4,802 North-West, 4,625 North-Central and 1,626 North-East). There were 1,921 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Aug. 7, 972,416 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. There were 3,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,430,018. There were 421 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent northeast, northwest, far north north, west northwest, central west, east center, southwest, southeast, south center, Regina and Saskatoon. According to the province 43,645 people in North Central have been fully vaccinated. The province also announced last week that as of Aug. 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to a focused extension, targeting those in the province who are under and unvaccinated. While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted entry and screening clinics, as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to get your first or second dose. 645 total disturbing variants identified in North Central There are 645 confirmed cases of anxiety (VOC) identified by the province in the North Central area since 7 August. This was cross 12,379 disturbing variants identified by review in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, East North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with the pending settlement area. There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent northeastern area. Regina led the province with 4,833 VOCs identified. 85 new bloodline results were reported today. of 8,373 VOCs derived from the whole genome sequence in Saskatchewan, 7,082 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 433 are Gamma (P.1) and 848 are Delta (B.1.617.2). -Advertising-

