The viral video on the San Diego MP fentanyl exposure raises questions

SAN DIEGO Sheriff’s body camera video of an MP is apparently passing after a superior warned him that the drugs he had seized were “super dangerous” went viral with national news coverage on Friday, but not before some experts expressed doubts about the scenario.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the video camera of the body of the July 3 incident Thursday, more than a month after capturing what lawmakers said was synthetic opioid fentanyl, a drug that has challenged border barriers and increased annual overdose deaths here by 200 percent last year.

The department billed the video as a cautionary tale about how powerful fentanyl can be, known for inspiring dangerous responses to suspected drug homes.

“My practitioner was exposed to fentanyl and almost died,” Cpl. Said Scott Crane in the video.

While the sheriff’s department stands the video as an archive of what one of the world’s deadliest street drugs can do just by being in its presence, some experts see it as an impossible, if not impossible, incident.

They point to research that has not yet substantiated law enforcement claims that just being near drugs, or touching them, can lead to overdose.

“We have a lot of scientific evidence and a good knowledge of the chemical laws and how these drugs work that says this is impossible,” said Ryan Marino, medical director for toxicology and addiction at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

“You can not just touch fentanyl and an overdose,” he said. “It doesn’t just get into the air and it makes people overdose.”

Academics at the University of California, San Diego and nonprofit RTI North Carolina (Research Triangle International) published a paper in June in peer-reviewed International Journal of Drug Policy who concluded that there are no confirmed cases of overdose of the first fentanyl response, even when naloxone was used to revive them.

Citing similar conclusions on skin contact from the American College of Medical Toxicology and the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, the International Journal of Drug Policy also suggested that panic attacks were at work and that hyperbolic information about fentanyl did not help.

Researchers at UC San Diego and RTI blamed social media and the US government for “suspicious information about the dangers of fentanyl”.

Regarding aerial fentanyl, researchers have said that it would take a long time, and a long time in his presence, to cause an overdose.

Tara Stamos-Buesig, executive director of the San Diego Harm Reduction Coalition, says she is faced with potential exposure to fentanyl almost every day when she gives clean needles to addicts in an effort to prevent the kind of nightmare of Hepatitis among the homeless that caused a nationwide outbreak. emergency in 2017.

“I did not have an answer” for being near drugs, she said.

The revised Journal of Emergency Medical Services has suggested “growing hysteria” about fentanyl for adverse first-response responses, and said “victims complain of a range of nonspecific symptoms including dizziness, anxiety, fatigue, dyspnea, nausea, vomiting and syncope. “

Deputy David Faiivae, who was standing in the back of a patrol SUV processing drugs allegedly found in a nearby Jeep, said in the video: “I remember I did not feel well, and then I went back. I do not remember nothing after that. “

The sheriff’s department spokeswoman said the deputy was abroad and was not available for interviews.

Crane had just told him: “This is no joke shock. Super super dangerous.”

Sheila P. Vakharia, deputy director of research and academic engagement at the Drug Policy Alliance, said by email that the video contributes to “opioid phobia” and the most horrific aspects of the unsuccessful fight against drugs.

She said three of the four people charged in fentanyl cases are Black and Latino and that they face longer sentences than those targeted for other drugs.

The video “strengthens public support for more drug enforcement because these drugs are seen as deadly that we have to remove them from the streets at all costs,” Vakharia said. “It increases public support for tougher penalties for these substances and for the people who sell them, doubling the failed anti-drug tactics of the past.”

She, like Stamos-Buesig, said Faiivae’s reaction to the drug seemed nothing like the opioid overdose they had seen. “It is clear that the practitioner was so frightened and nervous that he was likely to have an extreme anxiety response to everything he was getting,” Vakharia said.

Others say the crash of police officers at the scene of drug strikes could persuade other first-timers to provide the necessary care and can make those who reach 911 when friends are anxious think twice.

Annick Brquez, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at UC San Diego, said in an email, “I think there is a real risk of creating fears about unintentional exposure to fentanyl as it may further limit the very needed to increase overdose responses “

This year, San Diego County Board of Supervisors, reflecting his political shift to the left and the Fentanyl River from Mexico, changed his stance by opposing harm reduction in his promotion, including the widespread distribution of naloxone and support for needle exchange programs.

One thing law enforcement, medical researchers and harm reduction groups seem to agree on when it comes to opioids is this: Having naloxone on hand, as the sheriff’s department does, is a proven lifesaver.

While it is true that mega-potent fentanyl has flooded California and led to a dark wave of overdose deaths, it is also true that the potential heart stopper, described as more than 30 times more potent than heroin of the old school, has been around for more than 60 years.

Synthetic opioids began to make a fuss on the black market in 1979, when two men in the adjacent Orange County died after overdosing on what they believed was heroin. The drugs were sold as “White China”, which did not inspire the security concerns that first reacted today.

In legitimate medical settings, fentanyl is a legal analgesic used to relieve pain.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Amber Braggs, said she was working to answer a number of questions, including how the department came to the medical conclusion that Faiivae fell while breathing or touching fentanyl.

The video states that the memory at the scene had just been tested in the field and tested positive for the drug.

Braggs said the details of Faiivae’s diagnosis were protected by the federation HIPAA Privacy Policy, though did not stop the department from making public its medical emergency and the law does not cover law enforcement.

She showed information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention AND US Drug Enforcement Administration to support the department’s assertion that the MP was a victim of infrequent skin or air exposure.

“Deputy Faiivae was exposed to Fentanyl and then collapsed and could not breathe,” Braggs said by email. “He absolutely showed signs of an opioid overdose. After Naloxone was administered, he started breathing again.”

Shane Harris, president of the People’s Bar Association, a national civil rights organization based in San Diego, claimed the department has a lack of credibility with some of the communities it serves and urged it to publish all body camera footage, including Faiivae, from that day.

“We need to know exactly how this happened from the MP’s perspective,” he said by email.