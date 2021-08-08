MTPT Health Career Student Participates in Global Training Program | tidings

Emma Mohler definitely had a summer to remember.

Mohler, a Health Career student at the Meridian Technology Center, was selected to participate in the Global Pre-Meds health care training program, where she spent two weeks this summer mentoring Caroleny Cespedes, a physician at Francisco Provincial Hospital Gonzalvo in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

She arrived on Tuesday and was working alongside doctors on Wednesday. Within hours of being in the hospital, Mohler found himself in the operating room following procedures. On her first day, she witnessed an operation to repair a non-descending testicle in a four-year-old child, multiple circumcisions, emergency cesarean section, and a natural birth.

Everything is very different there. I mean everything, she said. Anesthesia is lacking, so it is reserved only for the most severe cases.

The facility where she spent most of her time specializing in caring for children and expectant mothers. While it was more modern than expected, Mohler said it reminded her more of a high school science class than a hospital.

The operating rooms were not at all like the ones we have here, she explained. Everything was really clean, but it also looked very outdated.

An intercultural education

The Stillwater student learned about the medicine-based cultural exchange program through HOSA, the CareerTech Student Organization affiliated with her Tech program. When Mohler proposed the program to her mother, she said it was an easy sale.

My family saw it as an investment in my education, she said. We knew if I would be selected it would be a great opportunity for me to learn more about a future in medicine. It can also give me the opportunity to practice Spanish in a medical setting.

Part of the Global Pre-Meds program also enables participants to contribute to the community while serving. In addition to time in the clinical setting, program participants have built voluntary activities such as garbage collection within the community, food preparation at a shelter, or assistance to local orphanages. This element of the program was particularly significant for Mohler as she was able to get a better understanding of the daily lives of the patients she worked with.

No doubt it broadened my view of the world, she said. She was humble, and I know I grew up pretty much in just two weeks.

Mohler said she was most affected by situations centered around the age of many expectant mothers.

We had a patient who looked like an adult, but I later found out she was only 15 years old, she added. That really took my breath away. However, it was not the only case of young patients. There are just so many sad things happening there.

Now that she is back home, Mohler is looking forward to completing her Health Career training at Tech in the fall and then continuing on to college to eventually attend medical school.

I entered this program not sure if I wanted to go to nursing or medical school, she said. Watching all of these surgeries helped me decide which path I really want to take.

The Global Pre-Meds program started in 2015 to help medical students in their final year of study gain experience in international hospitals. As the program gained popularity, there was a growing interest from pre-medical and pre-health care students who wanted global health care experiences. In 2019, UK-based Global Pre-Meds expanded its services to US pre-medical and pre-health care students. Since its inception, Global Pre-Meds has helped connect more than 15,000 students with international hospital facilities.

