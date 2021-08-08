International
MTPT Health Career Student Participates in Global Training Program | tidings
Emma Mohler definitely had a summer to remember.
Mohler, a Health Career student at the Meridian Technology Center, was selected to participate in the Global Pre-Meds health care training program, where she spent two weeks this summer mentoring Caroleny Cespedes, a physician at Francisco Provincial Hospital Gonzalvo in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
She arrived on Tuesday and was working alongside doctors on Wednesday. Within hours of being in the hospital, Mohler found himself in the operating room following procedures. On her first day, she witnessed an operation to repair a non-descending testicle in a four-year-old child, multiple circumcisions, emergency cesarean section, and a natural birth.
Everything is very different there. I mean everything, she said. Anesthesia is lacking, so it is reserved only for the most severe cases.
The facility where she spent most of her time specializing in caring for children and expectant mothers. While it was more modern than expected, Mohler said it reminded her more of a high school science class than a hospital.
The operating rooms were not at all like the ones we have here, she explained. Everything was really clean, but it also looked very outdated.
An intercultural education
The Stillwater student learned about the medicine-based cultural exchange program through HOSA, the CareerTech Student Organization affiliated with her Tech program. When Mohler proposed the program to her mother, she said it was an easy sale.
My family saw it as an investment in my education, she said. We knew if I would be selected it would be a great opportunity for me to learn more about a future in medicine. It can also give me the opportunity to practice Spanish in a medical setting.
Part of the Global Pre-Meds program also enables participants to contribute to the community while serving. In addition to time in the clinical setting, program participants have built voluntary activities such as garbage collection within the community, food preparation at a shelter, or assistance to local orphanages. This element of the program was particularly significant for Mohler as she was able to get a better understanding of the daily lives of the patients she worked with.
No doubt it broadened my view of the world, she said. She was humble, and I know I grew up pretty much in just two weeks.
Mohler said she was most affected by situations centered around the age of many expectant mothers.
We had a patient who looked like an adult, but I later found out she was only 15 years old, she added. That really took my breath away. However, it was not the only case of young patients. There are just so many sad things happening there.
Now that she is back home, Mohler is looking forward to completing her Health Career training at Tech in the fall and then continuing on to college to eventually attend medical school.
I entered this program not sure if I wanted to go to nursing or medical school, she said. Watching all of these surgeries helped me decide which path I really want to take.
The Global Pre-Meds program started in 2015 to help medical students in their final year of study gain experience in international hospitals. As the program gained popularity, there was a growing interest from pre-medical and pre-health care students who wanted global health care experiences. In 2019, UK-based Global Pre-Meds expanded its services to US pre-medical and pre-health care students. Since its inception, Global Pre-Meds has helped connect more than 15,000 students with international hospital facilities.
The Meridian Technology Center has been a driver of economic development since 1975. With a mission to educate, enrich life and secure the economic future, Meridian offers full-time career training programs, short courses, workforce assistance and economic development and entrepreneurial support for residents from the Agra, Carney, Glencoe, Guthrie, Morrison, Mulhall-Orlando, Pawnee, Perkins-Tryon, Perry and Stillwater School Districts. Meridian is one of 29 schools within the Oklahoma CareerTech system.
For more information or to register, visit zagonel.edu or contact a career counselor by phone at (405) 377-3333 or toll free at (888) 607-2509.
Sources
2/ https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/mtc-health-careers-student-takes-part-in-global-training-program/article_47c4aa62-f658-11eb-b10f-b3988408acb7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]