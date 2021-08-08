2 coaches were removed from the Tokyo Olympics in the case of Belarus





Two Belarus national team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday that it has canceled and revoked the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. The two coaches were asked to leave the Olympic Village immediately and they did, the IOC said. It was done as a temporary measure during an official investigation in the interest of the athletes’ well-being, the Olympic body said. Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contacts with Belarusian athletes since Sunday after the IOC tied them up to take Tsimanouskaya by car to the airport to put him on a plane to Belarus. Tsimanouskaya had criticized the team coaches on social media and is now in Poland on a humanitarian visa. The IOC said Shimak and Maisevich would be offered an opportunity to be heard by his disciplinary commission investigating the case. Belarus Olympic Committee says the two men will return to Minsk soon and they reserve the right to appeal against the decision. Belarus has been in turmoil for a year after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term after state elections were seen as rigged in his favor. The former Soviet republic has relentlessly pursued its critics. Lukashenko also chaired the Belarus Olympic Committee from 1990 until this year. His son, Victor, was chosen to replace him. The IOC banned both Lukashenko in December from participating in the Tokyo Olympics after investigating athletes’ complaints that they faced retaliation and threats in a post-election security crackdown. Alexander Lukashenko was also unable to attend the 2012 London Olympics due to a European Union visa ban imposed during a previous crackdown that followed a controversial election. However, the IOC sanctions list against Belarus was criticized by activists there and international groups representing athletes who demanded a complete suspension of the National Olympic Committee. This would allow Tsimanouskaya and the rest of the 103 members of the Belarusian team to compete as independents under the Olympic flag. Asked on Friday how Olympic officials had treated Belarus, IOC President Thomas Bach said he was unable to change the political system in a country. It is our responsibility and our duty to protect the athletes as much as we can, Bach said, describing the incident in Tokyo as a miserable case. In Belarus, Olympic officials said they were in close contact with the IOC and will continue to protect and defend the interests of all Belarusian athletes and coaches from any form of discrimination, if any. However, Belarus was also selected by the European group of national Olympic bodies to host the 2019 European Games. That multi-sport event brought around 4,000 athletes to compete in Minsk. ___ Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

