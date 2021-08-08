Many wonder if the increase in the delta variant will affect domestic, international WSB-TV Channel 2 travel





ATLANTA – As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, many travelers are again wondering if their travels and vacations will be affected. Channel 2s Elizabeth Rawlings was at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, where travel demand has increased in recent months. Now, as COVID-19 cases grow rapidly, domestic and international travelers are again facing new constraints. The White House announced earlier this week that they plan to continue the travel ban, restricting most foreigners from coming to the country. The Biden administration has said it is working on a plan that requires all foreign visitors to be vaccinated in order for the US to lift all travel bans. The announcement comes as the new delta variant potentially threatens travel plans for both domestic and international travelers. Delta Air Lines announced this week that they are offering waivers and allowing passengers to change their flights for free. This was in response to the overwhelming demand for service, but comes at a time when some people are questioning their travel plans. Rawlings spoke to several passengers at the airport on Saturday who feel these types of restrictions are necessary. I think if they want to get in, yes, that’s right, said James Bass. I had to be vaccinated to go to other places where I traveled. TENDER STORIES: Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said: “What our inter-institutional working groups are focused on, and this is what I think was reportedly working to develop a plan for a sustainable and secure policy. international travel. Although Americans have traveled abroad in recent months, most foreigners are still barred from coming to the US A requirement is being considered for all foreigners to be vaccinated before coming to the US. This comes as other countries are choosing to do the same. Canada will open its borders on Monday, but only to those who are vaccinated. 2021 Cox Media Group

