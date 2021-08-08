Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage for vaccinated foreigners | News of the coronavirus pandemic





Saudi Arabia will start receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated worshipers starting August 9th.

Saudi Arabia says it will start receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from vaccinated foreign worshipers starting August 9th. E notification in the state media early Sunday came about 18 months after the kingdom closed its borders to foreign pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudi Press Agency said authorities in the ministry coordinating foreign pilgrims would start receiving umrah requests from around the world on Monday. Permits will initially be granted to 60,000 Umrah pilgrims per month, but that number will gradually increase to two million per month, the report said. Overseas pilgrims will need to include authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their application to Umrah, she said. Pilgrims vaccinated by countries in Saudi Arabia will not be subject to any institutional quarantine upon arrival, she added. Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam the two holiest places in the cities of Mecca and Medina and can be undertaken at any time of the year. It is distinguished from Hajj, which takes place once a year. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted both pilgrimages, which are usually the main revenue winners for the kingdom. Together, they earn about $ 12 billion a year in normal time. Saudi Arabia banned Umrah after the pandemic, but reopened it to local worshipers immunized in October last year. The pilgrimage took place in July this year and last year, albeit in a reduced manner. Together, Saudi Arabia has recorded nearly 532,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 8,300 deaths. Her government has accelerated a nationwide vaccination as it moves to revive tourism and other sectors hit by the pandemic, such as sports competitions and entertainment extravaganzas. Vaccination is mandatory for anyone seeking access to government and private institutions, including educational institutions and entertainment venues, as well as using public transport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/8/saudi-arabia-opens-umrah-to-vaccinated-pilgrims-from-abroad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos