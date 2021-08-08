IM Alaska goes ahead, the world’s oldest Ironman still learning, and more – Triathlete

“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”>

Alex Yee talks about Imposter Syndrome

23-year-old double Olympic medal winner Alex Yee recently opened to have a mild form of deceptive syndrome before the Games. The British-footed navy, who took the individual silver and mixed relay gold from Tokyo, admitted that despite his apparent talents he still struggled with his worth to enter the Olympics, especially since he only entered the sport in 2019. Yee is just one of many top-level athletes who have openly discussed mental health struggles, emphasizing the importance of supporting athletes’ emotional well-being as well as their physical fitness.

Kevin McDowell reflects on the Tokyo experience, supporting teammate Pearson

From a sudden sixth-place finish in the men’s individual event to a silver medal in the mixed team relay, Kevin McDowell had the races of his life in Tokyo. He reflected on that experience this week, including how he helped enable his teammate and Olympic Village roommate Morgan Pearson to return from a disappointing 42nd finish in the individual event to anchor the relay in second place. After the angry Pearson asked his teammates to remind him that they believed in him, McDowell did just that, raising it whenever he seemed to need it. “It gave me so much confidence that I wanted to be there for him,” McDowell told Pearson. I kept telling him you did it.

Flora Duffy debates future plans

Fresh from winning her Olympic gold medal, Bermuda Flora Duffy now has a giant question on her head: What else? Before throwing a curveball in the shape of a invitation to the 2021 Ironman World Championship (Duffy accepted the invitation to a story on Instagram with a poll asking her followers if she should go, with 94% answering yes), she had already addressed her plans in a live chat with a news team from her hometown of Bermuda. “I feel like I have even more to give in the short races,” said the 33-year-old. I’m still enjoying it. So I do not know. I need to see. Still still too soon to say, but definitely before Tokyo 100% its not for Paris and now I am less 100% not for Paris. Whether she races in Kona on October 9 or not, Duffy is already committed to Super League Triathlon Malibu on Sept. 25 and should be at the start of both finals of the Triathlon Series World Championships in Edmonton on Aug. 21 and likely 70.3 Worlds in St. George on Sept. 17 and then the Bermuda Triathlon Sprint & Relay World Championships in October. 15-17.

Ironman Alaska looks like on the move

after previous reports that Ironman was planning to establish Alaska as its final destination, the move now seems like a sure thing. An announcement of the event and a press conference is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m., broadcast live facbook.com/ironmantri, according to local reports. It is believed that the race, scheduled for a three-year period starting in August next year, will take place in Juneau and will be the first Alaska Ironman brand event.

At 89, the world’s oldest Ironman still learns and grows

At 89, Hiromu Inada is still in the race and learning. Guinness World Record holder for the oldest person to complete an Ironman, Inada said he attended the triathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics to take some indicators and analyze the movements and posture of their legs. “There is a lot to learn. I apply it in my training and it works! Fun is fun, he said of the Olympics observation. Inada, whose training schedule includes 6 a.m. swimming followed by a cycling session, wants to compete in this year’s Ironman World Championships at the age of 90. People laugh when I say this, but now I am living my youth, he said. I feel the joy of living.

No new COVIDs spread from Lake Ironman Placid

In the positive news on the COVID-19 front, there have been no confirmed new cases of the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon virus, according to the Essex County Department of Health and local reports. The July 25 event drew nearly 2,000 athletes from around the world to Lake Placid last week, plus thousands of volunteers and spectators. While the city rejected a requirement that all athletes be vaccinated, those who were not vaccinated had to provide evidence of a negative test within 72 hours of the race, in accordance with rules set by Lake Placid Village board and City Council of Elba Veriore.

Triathlete turned marathoner Malindi Elmore shines in the Olympics

Canadas Malindi Elmore, who spent some time as a professional athlete before focusing on long distance running, finished ninth in the women’s Olympic marathon on Friday. Originally a track star, Elmore briefly returned to the triathlon in 2015, finishing third at Ironman Arizona in 2016 in an 8-hour fast, 57 minutes, among other podium finishes. Elmore took a break to have her second son in 2018, before shifting her focus to marathons. In Tokyo, Elmore crossed the border at 2:30:59 for the ninth, the best finish of the Olympic marathon by a Canadian woman in the Games without a boycott. This is the second Olympic appearance for the 41-year-old mother of two since she ran the 1,500-meter dash in 2004. Earlier last year, she broke the Canadian women’s record with a time of 2:24:50 in the Houston Marathon. in its second ever open marathon.

Briton completes world’s longest triathlon *

A Briton recently finished the world ‘s longest triathlon.Adrien Bennett, who lives in Singapore, recorded 225 km (140 miles) swimming, 3,850 km (3,635 miles) cycling and 1,450 km (901 miles) running over 189 days to win the title, verified by Guinness World Records. However, the Bennetts event was not a traditional triathlon: He first traversed the mileage of running in a span of 50 days, then spent 59 days completing the cycling leg and recorded about 5K swimming per day over 80 days to complete this work. (Guinness ordered that Bennett could not take more than five consecutive days off during the attempt, and he also had to take videos of himself, plus GPS evidence to verify his activities). As mentioned, the mileage described by Bennett is equivalent to the distance from Beijing to Berlin.

