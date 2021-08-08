Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

The United States is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, turning it into a first-of-its-kind achievement during winter growth in another grim reminder of how quickly the delta variant of the coronavirus has spread.

Health officials fear the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise if more Americans do not embrace the COVID-19 vaccine. Nationwide, 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose.

It took the U.S. about nine months to surpass the average number of 100,000 cases in November before reaching 250,000 in early January. The cases ended in June, averaging about 11,000 a day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospital admissions and deaths are also rising rapidly, though all are still below the first peaks earlier this year before vaccines became widely available.

PHOTOS | COVID-19 survivors, victims’ families request vaccination:

More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 percent a week and nearly four times the number of those hospitalized in June. More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

The seven-day average for deaths also rose, according to Johns Hopkins University. It rose from about 270 deaths a day two weeks ago to nearly 500 a day since Friday. Deaths peaked at 3,500 a day in January. Deaths usually remain after hospitalization as the disease usually takes several weeks to kill.

The situation is particularly dire in the South, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the US and has seen smaller hospitals overcrowded with patients.

Southeast has seen a jump of more than 50 percent in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID, a daily average of 17,600 over the past week compared to 11,600 the previous week, the CDC says. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky represent 41 percent of the new hospitality in the country, says the CDC, double their share of the total population.

Alabama and Mississippi have the lowest vaccination rates in the country: less than 35 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic. Georgia, Tennessee and Carolina are all in the top 15 states.

A sign regarding a restaurant request for COVID-19 vaccination is seen in Los Angeles on Saturday. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Florida accounts for more than 20 percent of the country’s new cases and hospitalizations, tripling its share of the population. Many rural counties have vaccination rates below 40 percent, with the state at 49 percent.

In some parts of the US, hospitals are trying to find beds for patients. Houston officials said some patients were transferred out of town to North Dakota.

In Missouri, 30 ambulances and more than 60 medical personnel will be deployed across the state to help transport COVID-19 patients to other regions if nearby hospitals are overcrowded to receive them, he said. Friday Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

What is happening in Canada

People walk with a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

What is happening all over the world

As of Saturday, more than 201.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million.

IN Europe, thousands marched in Paris and other French cities on Saturday for the fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 health crossings that everyone in the country will soon need to access cafes, trains and other places .

IN Asia, India has given authorization for urgent use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the country’s health minister said on Saturday. After reaching a high level of nine million in June, the country’s vaccination rate has dropped steadily due to supply and approval issues.

IN Americas, Mexico City and a dozen and a half of the country’s 32 states are now on “red alert” as COVID-19 infections rose to their highest level ever. Nearly a quarter of Mexico is now at the highest alert level, which requires some essential non-businesses to close and force others to serve fewer customers at the same time.

IN Africa, coronavirus deaths peaked on the continent last week with more than 6,400 deaths recorded, according to the WHO Regional Medical Officer for Vaccines in Africa. Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe says the continent should step up efforts to achieve its 30 percent vaccination target by the end of 2021.