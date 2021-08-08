International Cat Day 2021: Theme and Significance | World News

International Cat Day is celebrated every year on August 8th. It was first celebrated in 2002 by the International Animal Welfare Fund (IFAW), an animal welfare organization, one of the largest in the world, based outside Canada.

International Cat Day is celebrated to help raise public awareness of cats, to learn about ways to care for and protect them. Many countries also celebrate national cat days to raise awareness of cat adoption. Canada and the US also celebrate National Cat Day in their home countries on August 8 and October 29, respectively. Japan marks National Cat Day on February 22 and Russia on March 1.

In 2020, custody of International Cat Day passed from IFAW to the British non-profit organization International Cat Care, a charity founded in 1958 by cat lovers working to spread information about cat health and well-being. The organization says their goal is to enable and inspire people to understand the individual needs and perspective of cats and to act in the best interests of each cat. We do this by creating and sharing current knowledge, insights, skills and best practices so that people feel confident in their ability to help cats and challenge ignorance and misunderstandings,

International Cat Day Theme 2021

International Cat Care has decided on the curious Be cat campaign to celebrate International Cat Day this year. The campaign encourages cat owners to spend quality time with their pets and learn more about them. The organization says 95% of cat owners want more advice on training their cats, with at least half saying they have struggled to put their cat in the cat holder. Therefore, this year International Cat Day will be celebrated to encourage training for cats and their owners. Cat owners are also invited to share their experiences in training their pets