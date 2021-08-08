Neighbors get ready to flee North Cowichan fire





A fire burning south of Vancouver Island has reached 32 acres and conditions are making it difficult to put out the fire for crews. The fire, which burns in the Holyoak Creek area on the northern slope of North Cowichan Prevost Mountain, is now 32 acres and is classified as ‘out of control’, according to the BC Church Fire Service (BCWS) desk Five helicopters are now in the area to put out the fire along with five water services, three heavy equipment and 30 firefighters, according to a BCWS statement to CHEK News on Saturday. Seven of the firefighters are from Fort St. John and launched a parachute attack on the fire around 5pm on Friday. They say it is the first time a parachute attack has been used on Vancouver Island. Conditions including steep slopes and wind have contributed to the increase in fire, according to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD). The proximity of the fire is worrying locals whether they will need to be evacuated or not. “I got things packed right out of my front door if I had to go like that,” said Bob Morris who lives on Mount Sicker Road, near the fire scene. “So I mean it could possibly come right over the mountain.” A evacuation order was given a property on top of Mount Prevost Road on Friday as the fire rose. The CVRD said the fire posed a potential risk to the property and prompted the order. Neighbors who watched the clouds of smoke rising over Saturday were asked if more evacuations would follow. The Liz Compton family dairy farm relies on Mount Sicker and has 200 cows that would have to move fast. “I do not know if anyone has tried to move an entire dairy farm before, so definitely logistically, it would be a nightmare. We have come to other farmers offering help, water tanks so now in our minds we are we start designing a strategy, “Compton said. “There are two dairy farms on the street, there is an emu farm over 100 heads on the street, lots of horses. So if something were to happen it would be pretty major,” she said. The fire has placed the municipality of North Cowichan under a local state of emergency. READ MORE: The evacuation notice was issued for the only property in the Cowichan Valley due to the Mountain. Prevent fire

