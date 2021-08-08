Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Will End Imperfect and Irresistible Games

TOKYO is the time for Japan to get its Olympic bow.

Tokyo will pass the relay in Paris on Sunday as it will host a Games that was delayed by Covid-19 and shocked a skeptical audience, but still gave its share of memorable moments.

E closing ceremony, which starts at 20:00 Tokyo time (7 a.m. ET), will end two weeks of Olympic action that was watched by millions of people around the world but was personally seen by a select few due to a pandemic that would haunt the host country long after the athletes left.

“We know that by the end of the Games, we will have 200 million cheers coming from every country in the world,” said Yiannis Exarchos, who heads the Olympic Broadcasting Services, before the final celebrations begin. “This is a large number.”

It was also an Olympics like no other with unparalleled logistical challenges and internal controversy, but also sports fame mixed with geopolitical intrigue, questions about the mental health of athletes and much more.

United States once again led the world with 113 medals since Sunday morning, including 39 gold, ahead of China and the Russian Olympic Committee on both points.

In a video message to the team posted on Twitter on Saturday, President Joe Biden thanked American athletes “for showing what we can do together as an America and as a team.”

“Beyond medals and results, you reminded us that we are stronger than we thought we were,” Biden said.