Connect with us

International

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Will End Imperfect and Irresistible Games

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


TOKYO is the time for Japan to get its Olympic bow.

Tokyo will pass the relay in Paris on Sunday as it will host a Games that was delayed by Covid-19 and shocked a skeptical audience, but still gave its share of memorable moments.

E closing ceremony, which starts at 20:00 Tokyo time (7 a.m. ET), will end two weeks of Olympic action that was watched by millions of people around the world but was personally seen by a select few due to a pandemic that would haunt the host country long after the athletes left.

The ceremony will be broadcast live NBCOlympics.com, me special coverage later in primetime on NBC.

Watch live: Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

“We know that by the end of the Games, we will have 200 million cheers coming from every country in the world,” said Yiannis Exarchos, who heads the Olympic Broadcasting Services, before the final celebrations begin. “This is a large number.”

It was also an Olympics like no other with unparalleled logistical challenges and internal controversy, but also sports fame mixed with geopolitical intrigue, questions about the mental health of athletes and much more.

United States once again led the world with 113 medals since Sunday morning, including 39 gold, ahead of China and the Russian Olympic Committee on both points.

Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics

In a video message to the team posted on Twitter on Saturday, President Joe Biden thanked American athletes “for showing what we can do together as an America and as a team.”

“Beyond medals and results, you reminded us that we are stronger than we thought we were,” Biden said.

Host Japan ranked in the top 5 with 58 medals, almost half of them gold, according to the latest NBC News report.

Masa Takaya, a Games spokeswoman who had spent most of the Olympics raising tough questions about the coronavirus and other controversy from skeptical reporters, did not try to hide his satisfaction at Friday’s daily news conference. .

“Importers it is important for athletes from any country to perform at their best, but it is also good to see athletes from the ground doing well,” he said.

They secured their most beloved lottery medal early Saturday, closing the United States to win the first crazy country baseball gold ever in the sport.

Japan hosts the world’s largest sports festival in the face of a plague that has infected more than 200 million people and killed 4.3 million all over the world, and driven by the delta variant began to spread across Tokyo at a record pace just when the Games were starting.

Connected

History will judge whether these Olympics were successful. But we can say that for sure:

These were the Games where gymnastics star Simone Biles took home a team silver medal, a bronze for the balance beam and a gold legacy on and off the mattress after rocking the world by pulling away from some major health-focused events its mental.

These were the Games when rising stars Allyson Felix and Katie Ledecky increased their medal loads and a constellation of young Olympic stars appeared, like swimmer Caeleb Dressel, surfer Carissa Moore, gymnast Suni Lee and runners Sydney McLaughlin and Molly Seidel.

The American women’s soccer team failed to pursue another gold medal, but veteran striker Alex Morgan, one of the many stars of this golden generation who may have played in the recent Olympics, told NBC News they are proud of their hard-earned equipment.

“We’re really happy we came out with a bronze medal,” Morgan said.

The American men’s basketball team, led by Kevin Durant, defeated a formidable French team to bring home a fourth consecutive Olympic medal and cement America’s status as the world’s most prominent basketball power.

Then the American women’s basketball team, led by Brittney Griner, defeated a perverted Japanese team to secure America’s seventh Olympic gold medal at the event.

Americans also became acquainted with Olympic heroes from impossible places, such as Alaska teen Lydia Jacoby, who won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke and comes from a state with exactly one Olympic-sized pool that she can not trained for months because of Covid19.

They cheered on children competing in the Olympics, such as 15-year-old American swimmer Katie Grimes and a group of teenagers on a skateboard, including 13-year-old Japanese champion Momiji Nishiya. They cheered athletes who oppose agealso, as the American women basketball player Sue Bird, who is 40 years old, rider Phillip Dutton, 57 years old, AND Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan, who at 46 is the oldest Olympic gymnast in history.

These were the Games where a Belarusian sprinterfidied the authoritarian leader of her country criticizing her coaches, escaped holders who tried to send her home to a Tokyo airport and found a shrine in Poland.

Other female athletes rose or fell to their knees for Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, and revolted against the need to compete in clothing discovery.

The Games opened for protests in Tokyo and widespread opposition from the Japanese people, who feared that an influx of athletes from abroad would exacerbate the Covid crisis at home, but which nevertheless were welcoming to thousands of visitors among them.

There were Olympic shows of kindness and class runners Isaiah Jewett from the US and Nigel Amos from Botswana helped each on foot as they got confused and fell during the 800m semifinals while the high jumpers Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy and Mutaz Barshim from Qatar embraced with pleasure after agreeing to share a gold medal.

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi hugs his gold medalist Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.Matthias Schrader / AP

But there was also the Olympic melting of the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic breaking his rocket in disappointment as he failed to take medals and threw his chance to become the first man to win four Golden Slam Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Algerian judo competitor Fethi Nourine challenged the Olympic ideal by withdrawing from the race instead of fighting an Israeli. And in what might have been a first Olympics, a coach with the modern German pentathlon team was expelled from the Games for hitting a horse that prevented the jump.

Just three weeks ago, the Tokyo Games seemed to be exploding.

Leading members of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee were ousted by the scandal. Polls showed a solid majority of Japanese were still against the Olympics. One of its biggest sponsors, Toyota Motor Corp., withdrew its local TV commercials so as not to be forever associated with an event that looked certain it would fall into fame. And then came a steady stream of reports that athletes were testing positively for Covid-19 and were testing assurances from Japanese leaders that the Games would be safe.

Olympics historian Jeremy Fuchs told NBC News at the time that it was never a completely happy Olympics and that the Games were, at times, overshadowed by controversial debates over human rights and politics, and even excessive spending.

But this big controversy I think is really unprecedented, Fuchs said. I think you will find it very difficult to find an example in history where the citizens of a host country are dissatisfied.

In an interview with NBC News on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga admitted it was a fight to sell the event to his people. But he said the Games would continue.

And they did.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/tokyo-olympics-closing-ceremony-set-bring-imperfect-irrepressible-games-end-n1276009

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: