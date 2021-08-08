Search and rescue comes to the aid of the abandoned dog during the White Rock Lake fire evacuation order





Central Search and Rescue Okanagan came to the aid of a dog that was thrown cold by a vehicle during evacuation orders from the night fire on Friday night. According to the search and rescue organization, members were helping area officials notify residents along Westside Road of the evacuation order that was issued around 8:40 p.m., due to the impending White Rock Lake fire. COSAR says a team went to a house in La Casa and informed the homeowner but had language barriers, resulting in a lengthy conversation with an interpreter who was then called. Read more: White Rock Lake Fire: Open window for Central Okanagan evacuees to return home, collect items As the team continued through the neighborhoods, they spotted the man leaving his vehicle, only to stop 100 feet down the road and throw an older dog out of his vehicle before continuing off the resort and south down Westside Road, said COSAR in a press release. The story goes down the ad The team managed to quarrel the dog and return him to the command base, where he was given food and water and the nickname Smokey. Okanagan Central Search and Rescue.

Okanagan Central Search and Rescue

COSAR says Smokey was taken to a members' home Friday night, with plans to see Dr. Moshe Oz, a well-known area veterinarian.

"Dr. Oz has been wonderful during the evacuations. He is always ready to go beyond and help people out, "said COSAR research manager Duane Tresnich.















The dog is described as an older mixed breed female, without collar or tattoo. "I understand that after Dr. Oz controls Smokey, a suitable home will be found, Tresnich said. I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happened is unacceptable.















