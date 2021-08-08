International
The CBSA has reached an agreement with the federations. Here’s what it means for your travel plans – National
The Canadian Border Services Agency reached an agreement with the federal government on Friday, providing relief to thousands of permanent residents and U.S. travelers preparing to enter Canada for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new agreement includes wage increases of at least 2.2 per cent, better protection against over-discipline in the workplace, a national committee to address workplace culture problems, as well as paid food supplements.
Border restrictions are set to be eased on Monday.
What could have happened?
Approximately 9,000 CBSA employees voted to begin a series of regular work operations across Canada on Friday, leaving half-trailers and passenger vehicles idle for hours at some of the country’s busiest international ports.
CBSA employees are known as essential workers, which prevents them from going on full strike and leaving work. But employees can implement actions that cause major delays, such as refusing overtime work, asking every traveler every question in the manual, and asking to see invoices for everything purchased outside of Canada.
This can cause delays for hours, which can mean huge blows for businesses looking to ship selected goods.
In an earlier statement to Global News, the CBSA told travelers to “plan for the possibility of additional processing time when crossing the border, in part because of this work action.”
“A strike at the border would have a negative impact on the movement of people and goods at a time when many businesses are already facing major supply chain challenges, rising unemployment and declining sales,” the Canadian Federation said. Independent National Affairs Business. President Corinne Pohlmann told the Canadian press.
“They can no longer afford to lose business because of border delays and Canada’s economic recovery cannot take on another obstacle.”
The CBSA official demands the patience of the passengers as border agents begin work operations
What changes are coming?
Starting Monday, U.S. travelers who are fully vaccinated will not have to be quarantined upon arrival in Canada, but fully vaccinated travelers from other parts of the world will have to wait until September 7 to enter the country.
From September 7, anyone who is fully vaccinated who comes to the country will be exempt from quarantine.
The federal government will also end its hotel mandate on quarantine on Monday for all travelers, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Can you still leave Canada and come back?
Yes.
though the federal government still advises against non-essential travel in US and international destinations, there is no Canadian law that currently prohibits citizens from leaving the country.
By Monday, anyone seeking to enter Canada will be required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before and after crossing the border. According to the federal government, all travelers, including those who are fully vaccinated with a Health Canada-authorized vaccine, must still be quarantined at a government-approved hotel pending negative COVID-19 test results after direct or indirect flights.
Health Canada has authorized vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca / COVIShield and Johnson & Johnson.
E it says on the federal government website no one with COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to travel by plane unless they have a “medical certificate stating that their symptoms are not COVID-19 related”. Meanwhile, masks will still be required on flights if a “medical exemption” cannot be provided.
– With files from the Canadian Press and Aaron D’Andrea of Global News
