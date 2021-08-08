S’pore is preparing to reopen the economy, but can not take social cohesion for granted: PM Lee, Politika News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can expect a prudent reopening of the economy as they have worked together, sought care for others and relied on each other throughout the crisis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

But they can not take the fact that their social cohesion has been maintained for good, he stressed in his National Day message from the Botanical Gardens on Sunday (August 8th), noting that the fight against Covid-19 has taken a toll. harm to all.

“Now, more than ever, we need to take care of each other, of signs of fatigue, anxiety or distress between our friends and family. We must have the courage to seek help ourselves if we need it,” said Prime Minister Lee.

The pandemic has also strained the lines of error in society and brought difficult issues that the country has to deal with, he added.

He cited three: helping lower-paid employees thrive, addressing concerns for foreigners, and managing race and religion issues.

Prime Minister Lee noted that lower-wage workers have found it harder to cope with reduced incomes and sudden job losses, and have been given more help in this crisis. But as a skills-based economy takes shape in the longer term, they will need more sustainable support, he said.

A tripartite working group has developed proposals to improve their prospects. These will be based on Workfare and the Progressive Wage Model to increase revenue and create new opportunities for further promotion and job advancement, he added.

“Real progress for lower paid workers is an essential part of inclusive growth,” said Prime Minister Lee. “In Singapore, no matter where you start in life, we want to make sure you and your kids have every chance to improve themselves and move forward.”

Regarding Singapore’s concerns about foreign work card holders, Prime Minister Lee said he understood these concerns and the government should change its policies to manage the quality, number and concentrations of foreigners here.

But he warned against going back inside, saying it would damage the country’s position as a global hub and cost its people jobs and opportunities.

“This goes against our values ​​of openness and acceptance of others who are different from us,” he added.

For race and religion, Prime Minister Lee noted that maintaining social harmony is an uninterrupted work, as social norms evolve with each generation, shaped by different life experiences and aspirations, as well as external tendencies. “With each new generation, our racial harmony needs to be refreshed, reaffirmed and reinforced.”

Recent racist incidents, though troubling, are not the norm, he said.

“Many happier cross-racial interactions happen every day, but these rarely go viral,” he added. “Negative incidents do not mean that our approach is failing. However, they illustrate how issues of race and religion will always be very exciting and can easily divide us.”

Prime Minister Lee said it is beneficial to convey and acknowledge these sensitive issues, sincerely and respectfully, as Singapore’s harmony required generations of sustained efforts.

“This harmony did not result from any group firmly insisting on its identity and rights; it was the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise on all sides – the majority as well as the minorities,” he said.

“We must not easily give up this hard-earned and delicate balance. As our society evolves, we must constantly adjust this balance to maintain our social harmony.”

Prime Minister Lee added: “The Government’s dual duty to manage these matters, on behalf of all Singaporeans, regardless of race, language or religion. To do this, we will need your cooperation, support and trust.”

He also noted that these stresses and strains are not just for Singapore, and many other countries struggle with much deeper divisions.

Prime Minister Lee also touched on the current Covid-19 situation, including the large case group at Jurong Fishing Port that spread to wet markets and resulted in stricter measures, leaving many disappointed.

“It felt like an obstacle after all the progress we had made. But our goal was always to protect life and living,” he said, adding that achieving this difficult balance required a combination of public health measures, social discipline and financial support. for families, workers and businesses.

“Of course there are areas where we could have done better. But in the end, we kept everyone in Singapore, including migrant workers, safe.”

Singapore is now vaccinating about 1 percent of its population every day. More than two-thirds of residents are fully vaccinated, and over 85 percent of seniors have received at least one dose.

“We are in a more resilient position,” he added.

“Occasionally, new crises will test our resolve and unity again. But Covid-19 has shown that we can face them with zeal and determination and stay a united people,” said Prime Minister Lee.

“I am convinced that Singapore can continue to build a more harmonious society, a more prosperous economy and a more successful nation for future generations.”