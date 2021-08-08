The Taliban capture Kunduz, a key city in northern Afghanistan.





KABUL, Afghanistan The Taliban invaded the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Sunday, officials said. It is the first major city captured by insurgents since launching their military offensive in May, and it came just weeks before US forces completed a total withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was also the third provincial capital to be surpassed by the Taliban in three days, and a major blow to the Afghan government. Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, is an important military and political award. With a population of 374,000, is a vital commercial city near the border with Tajikistan, and a center for trade and road traffic. All security forces fled the airport and the situation is critical, said Sayed Jawad Hussaini, deputy police chief of a district in Kunduz city.

Clashes between government forces and Taliban fighters were continuing in a small town south of the city, where the local army headquarters and airport are located, security officials said. Security forces, who had withdrawn to the city early in the morning, launched an operation to expel Taliban fighters from the city on Sunday evening, according to security officials. In the previous two days, the Taliban had taken over two other provincial capitals: Sheberghan, the capital of Jowzjan Province in the north, and Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz Province on the Afghanistan-Iran border. As Kunduz was collapsing on Sunday morning, the Taliban also captured Sar-e-Pul, the capital of another northern province of the same name, officials said. The Taliban are marching on the city streets. Locals are terrified, said Sayed Asadullah Danish, a member of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council. Provincial officials were sheltered at a military base on the outskirts of the city, where clashes were continuing, he added. After sweeping the country’s rural areas, the insurgents ’military campaign has shifted to brutal urban fighting in recent weeks. They have entered cities like Kandahar and Lashkar Gah in the south and Herat in the west.

The strategy has depleted the forces of Afghan governments and defeated local militia forces that the government has used to increase its troops, a move reminiscent of the chaotic and ethnically divided civil war of the 1990s. We are very tired and the security forces are so tired, said Mr. Hussaini, police officer in Kunduz. At the same time we had not received reinforcements and the planes had not targeted the Taliban in time. The Taliban briefly occupied Kunduz in 2015 and again in 2016, gaining control of a province for the first time since US forces invaded in 2001. Both times, Afghan forces pushed the insurgents with the help of US airstrikes. Kunduz is also the place where an American gun mistakenly attacked a Médecins Sans Frontières hospital in 2015, killing 42 people. On Sunday, after a night of heavy fighting, Taliban fighters stormed the streets of Kunduz and raised their flag over its main square, a video recorded by a resident showed. Two of the city’s main markets, where shopkeepers selling fabrics and shoes, caught fire, sending dark smoke over the smoke. Since the start of the US withdrawal, the Taliban have captured more than half of Afghanistan’s 400-odd districts, according to some estimates. Their attacks in provincial capitals have violated the 2020 peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States. Under that deal, which hastened US withdrawal from the country, the Taliban pledged not to attack provincial centers like Kunduz.

