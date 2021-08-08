World Athletics to see the “implications” of the Tsimanouskaya case, says Coe





Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who left the Tokyo Olympics and seeks asylum in Poland, takes part in an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland on August 5, 2021. REUTERS / Darek Golik

TOKYO, August 8 (Reuters) – World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he offered his help on the night Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was expelled from the Olympics by officials from her Belarusian team and that the governing body would look into the implications of the emergency. Tsimanouskaya was ordered to fly home after criticizing officials after she refused to take part in the 4x400m relay but refused at Tokyo airport. She sought protection from Japanese police before receiving asylum later in Poland. A Belarusian coach and official were subsequently expelled from the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president Thomas Bach called Tsimanouskaya’s case “miserable”. However, the governing body of her sport had been silent about it until Sunday, when Coe was asked about the issue at a press conference to review his sport at the Olympics. “The night that story was told, I spoke to the Belarusian Federation and the overture was very clear and it was ‘was there anything I was able to do to help?’ “,” Tha Coe. “I needed to understand a little bit more about what was unfolding. I think the three constituent parts were trying to understand the Federation and I think the International Olympic Committee was trying to understand it through the National Olympic Committee. When I spoke to the Federation then and more “they were still trying to divide it.” Tsimanouskaya, 24, said she did not feel safe returning to Belarus, which is under Western sanctions after a brutal crackdown on political opposition. “The well-being of the athlete was very clearly the responsibility of the International Olympic Committee here,” Coe said. “But the broader implication, because she is from the World Athletics family, is something we have to look at and do.” In June, World Athletics lifted from Minsk the 2022 World Walking Championships in Minsk amid uncertainty over diplomatic relations in Belarus and ongoing travel restrictions. Reporting by Mitch Philips. Edited by Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

