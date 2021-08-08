Controversy follows Bryson DeChambeau wherever he goes, and so do his fans and opponents | Golf News and Tour Information





MEMPHIS, Tenn. At WGC-FedEx St. Judge Invitational, vertical signs held by marshals to silence crowds do not say “QUIET”, the necessary rate at any tour stop. This is the non-Jewish south, so they choose to catch flies with honey … hence their version: “HUSH, y’all”. On Saturday afternoon, with the temperature staying just under 90 degrees, with enough humidity for a good sweat, the whole course seemed to be transmitting the same message. The whirlpool of cicadas, the Goodyear blimp drone, even the scattered fans lying on the grass with towels folded under their heads, catching a cat nap, all seemed designed to drain your energy as they conspired to whisper to same message: sleep.

Waiting for Bryson DeChambeau in the sixth green seemed like a good idea, though at least a bit unprofessional. Then he came marching down the par-4 roadway, unmistakable even at a distance in blue puma gear and his flat cap, and sporadic crowds along the ropes suddenly gained density and depth as 300 fans chased him like an army behind their general filled the spaces. DeChambeau, at the age of 12 under and just one shot from the lead, found his ball under a tree on the left, and if the collective energy seemed to be healing in his appearance, he collapsed when he started his approach too far green and shouted a single word sharply on the freeway:

That, if you followed it closely last week, is a loaded word for DeChambeau. On Friday, when a video appeared where he did not explicitly say the word after a wrong drive, pro-friend Richard Bland called him and joined Edoardo Molinari. The fact that he shouted this time sent the crowd into a joy ready.

“He said it! He said it!” cried a man after me, overwhelmed with joy. Similar responses ran up and down the gallery behind the greenery.

Typical DeChambeau, you can think and you may be right. Over the past year, and especially over the past month, he seems unable to take a step without creating some sort of controversy. Any moderately conscious golf fan can hit the biggest hits: the front gate, splitting from his caddy after a “strong relationship”, escalating quarrel with Brooks Koepka, insulting his equipment company and then lecturing by those in public, rather than competing in the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, acknowledging that he had not been vaccinated, then complicating the mistake with misinformation about the availability of the vaccine. However you feel for any of these, you cannot deny that you follow a pattern that probably began with the remarkable transformation of the body and its play on pandemic hiatus. Basically, the boy makes the news.

Which, on Saturday, woke the Memphians from their sleep and made them prepare for anything that was going to happen. After finding his ball behind a wooden fence, DeChambeau thought to punch it before choosing something high on the small TV stand between him and the flag. His new box, Brian Zeigler, pointed to a fence post, said, “32 feet right here,” and DeChambeau found the trajectory he needed, raising the ball above the tower but only under the protruding branches of the trees and lowering it. on the outskirts, where he stopped to find his way to the greenery and gave it a kick, at least, in equal saving. (He did bogey.)

For a moment, it was delirium. A loud roar prompted the others, and around the green they cheered as he stepped under the fence and marched towards the green. Some people started shouting the word “science!”, Laughter met the cheers, and if you did not know what you did not know, you can think for a second that DeChambeau was loved.

This is not entirely true. You can read it on his face. Even after being hit by the fence, he never lost his eternal look of disappointment, or boredom, perhaps going so far in the wrong moments as painful and sad. He does not look happy, and a certain segment of those who could be called brothers 15 years in a row to identify in him something different, something a little cold, and even when they cheer for him there is a sharp edge of irony , like sharks are ready to surround at some point. It attracts people and attracts fascination, but not necessarily goodwill.

This is the origin of the cruel cries of “beautiful blow, Brooksy!” that were thrown against him by the inaccessible sadists in the first nine, a kind of mockery that flowed from his fight with Koepka that he will probably never leave, along with various other devils. Bryson responded once and only once, a very faint scream to be heard and sent the group into laughter as he marched along. The rest he ignored, responding only to a boy who said “I’m a big fan” from outside the ropeway leading to the ninth tea, who won a “thank you buddy!” by DeChambeau, and a less sincere “we love you Bryson” from an adult man, to whom, almost confused by the way he read it, DeChambeau gave an irreparable “thank you”.

(Coincidentally, there are 16 officers from the Germantown Police Department in the country this week, assigned in groups of two to eight players assigned by the tournament. These players are definitely the ones most likely to attract the largest crowds, and for most, like Phil Mickelson, the police presence seems redundant, as the fans who follow him do so from varying degrees of fanfare.DeChambeau is the only guy on the course where you can not help but be glad the cops are there .)

He escaped before 7 after another wrong kick, made it equal to 8, released a 3-pointer as the dragonflies spun around his head at 9, missed a short bird shot there and finished the front nine two kick out of the lead. Five holes and four birds later, DeChambeau tied for the lead Harris English and Abraham Ancer in 15 under.

It never seemed like he got much pleasure from the show and it is tempting to wonder if the cloud of controversy has tired him out. If so, he has not stopped his game yet, at least in Memphis. He climbed the hill after his level at nine, got in the cart ready to take it near the club house in the 10th quarter, and was sold among the ambivalent, passionate crowds, still with every chance of winning again. .

