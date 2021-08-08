NSW records 262 cases of COVID-19, woman dies at age 80, tougher restrictions for Penrith residents

Residents in Penrith have been hit with greater restrictions following an increase in COVID cases as NSW registers 262 new infections and another death.

Main points: Twelve suburbs of Penrith are put under extra restrictions from 5:00 pm Sunday

More than 4.4 million strokes have been administered in the state

The Georges LGA River can be released from the most severe blockage within days

Additional restrictions were imposed on 12 suburbs of Penrith City Government (LGA) from 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

These suburbs are Caddens, Claremont Meadows, Colyton, Erskine Park, Kemps Creek, Kingswood, Mount Vernon, North St Marys, Orchard Hills, Oxley Park, St Clair and St Marys.

People in these suburbs only need to buy food or other essential goods within 5 miles of their home and cannot travel to other work areas unless they are authorized workers.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty said authorities had seen “the epidemic progress move to parts of Penrith.”

“So we are concerned, and the additional restrictions will help to control the explosion in the incentive to stop the affected suburbs,” Dr McAnulty said.

A woman in her 80s who had been a resident of a nursing home in Wyoming on Summer Hill in inland Sydney died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

She was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1 and was hospitalized that day. She was not vaccinated.

The queues were long at the Sydney Olympic Park with people waiting to be vaccinated. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

The death was the 28th during the Delta eruption that began in June.

Prime Minister Gladys Bereikliandid saw no consolation in the figures, which are lower than Saturday’s 319 cases.

“No, I think unfortunately one day it does not make a trend. The numbers are obviously jumping around and we want to see them steadily declining,” Premer said.

“While there has not been an exponential increase in numbers, there is always that concern about the turning point where you start to see exponential growth.

“But obviously the trend is that if you have consecutive days of a number reduction, we do not have it yet. It is only one day.”

Of the new cases, 86 were isolated throughout their infectious period, 26 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, and 46 were infectious in the community.

The isolation status of 104 cases remained under investigation.

Canterbury Bankstown LGA continuity to have the most cases but there was light at the end of the Georges LGA River tunnel, with Ms. Berejiklian encouraging more people to get tested even if they have milder symptoms.

“Health experts advise us that if people in the Georges River local government area come out for higher testing rates in the coming days that local government area is likely to be removed from a disturbing area,” she said.

The prime minister said it was “positive” that more than 4.4 million vaccines had been administered so far in the state.

“We are doing really well in terms of increasing the number of people being vaccinated every day and can I call on everyone who has not had at least one dose of vaccine to come out and be vaccinated,” Ms. Berejiklian said.

Berejiklian praised the essential workers being vaccinated.

“It is a nice flea to note that thousands of workers in supermarkets and food retailers in those troubled areas are coming out to be vaccinated today.

“We are very eager to vaccinate all our authorized employees, all those people who need to be mobile but who can live in those troubled areas, and unfortunately are at the highest risk or spreading or getting a virus. “

She said there was an incentive for people in critical industries to take the hit.

“If there is a COVID outbreak in your workplace, your workplace will be closed. There is an incentive for people to operate in a safe work environment, which is definitely good for … employees as well as employers. , and that’s critical. “

There are 362 cases of COVID in the hospital with 58 people in intensive care, 24 of whom require ventilation.

Of the 58 cases in intensive care, five were in their 20s, seven in their 30s, four in their 40s, 17 in their 50s, seven in their 60s, 15 in their 70s and three in the 80s.

“So young people are certainly catching up with this disease,” Dr McAnulty said.

Police are now patrolling the beaches as well as the affected LGAs to ensure compliance with 454 sentencing notices issued in the last 24 hours.

More than 95,000 tests were taken in the reporting period.

