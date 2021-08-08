Thousands of other officials were needed to fill the gaps in employment capital, says RCMP

After years of headlines about toxic behaviors and sexual harassment in their ranks, the Canadian Mounted Police is reporting that it is hitting the employment of women and visible minorities.

RCMPhas unveiled part of its strategy to create a more inclusive workforce and the number of people it will need to hire to meet the federal government’s employment equality standards.

The police service says it must employ more than 5,100 women in the country to make up for a 27 per cent shortfall.

When it comes to hiring visible minorities, the Mounties are reporting a shortage of about 1,140 regular members, or 6 percent of the total.

But while previously published data show that indigenous officers are leaving the RCMP, the national police force does not have a target for hiring more of them.

“Targets are sought when there is a representation gap regarding the availability of manpower,” the RCMP wrote in a mediation. “At this time, there is no gap for regular indigenous members.”

As of April 2020, there were 1,397 indigenous people in the ranks of the RCMP, representing about 7 percent of the total.

“They will be difficult to recruit”

Some former officers told the CBC that they expect the RCMP to find it difficult to achieve its goals.

“Until there are some big changes … they will be difficult to recruit new people,” said Janet Merlo, a former RCMP member who left in 2010 and became one of the main plaintiffs in A multimillion-dollar sexual harassment class lawsuit.

In the wake of that lawsuit and its legal settlement, the force announced the creation of a Independent Harassment Resolution Center. Merlosaid she is concerned about the lack of any guarantee that the RCMP will not “hire retired RCMP officers to be investigators in this unit”.

She also said the RCMP has done very little in the past to sanction officers who display misconduct. “What is not being done is the hard work of looking for bullies, like finding them and treating them,” Merlo said.

RCMP then-commissioner Bob Paulson, left, answers a question during a press conference as plaintiffs Janet Merlo, center and Linda Davidson watch, in Ottawa on October 6, 2016. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

She said that in 1993, when she was a young police officer in Nanaimo, BC, she was verbally abused when she announced her first pregnancy to her colleagues and superiors.

“They yelled and yelled at me and called my name and told me I had to do my priorities right,” she said. “Either I would have a career in strength or I would have kids out of my life.”

In the end, she said, the stress of that experience persuaded her to wait five years to have her second child, to ensure that her country’s worst bullies had been withdrawn by then.

Calvin Lawrence, an Ottawa-based retired capitalist who identifies as Negative, said he would like to see RCMPcommitto hold “individuals responsible for their racist behavior.”

“Nothing was said … nothing was done”

He recalled how he entered the drug section on a Toronto detachment in the mid-1990s and saw a racist attacker on the wall with the word N in the title.

“Everyone who worked in that building, who worked on that floor, of all ranks, saw it. And nothing was said and nothing was done,” he said.

The RCMP did not comment on its unemployment targets. Itdid provided a six-page booklet summarizing its Strategy for Equality, Inclusion and Diversity.

He says he wants to set “expectations” for RCMP leadership in terms of the nature of racism and unconscious prejudice and provide training along those lines for leaders and managers.

She also says the RCMP sees addressing systemic racism as a priority. After telling reporters she was “fighting” to define systemic racism, Commissioner Brenda Lucki said a year ago that she believes systemic racism exists in the RCMP.