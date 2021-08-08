International
NDP, the Greens promise to drop the sale of Owls Head
It’s the 23rd day of Nova Scotia’s 31-day provincial election campaign.
Two Nova Scotia party leaders cast their voices in the chorus of those against the sale of Owls Head lands at a rally in Halifax on Saturday.
NDP leader Gary Burrill and interim Green Party leader Jessica Alexander spoke to a crowd of more than 100 people in Victoria Park along with other speakers like Bob Bancroft of the East Shore Forest Review Association.
Everyone opposed the Liberal’s decision on him remove 285-acre coastal property in Little Port from a list of Crown properties pending legal protection in 2019.
The land was removed from the list to pave the way for the possibility of selling it to a development that includes three golf courses, but the deal has not been finalized.
The move was made without public notice as Owls Head was never registered as a provincial park.
“In my opinion, that was democratically and morally wrong,” Burrill said.
The case has sparked much controversy and a court case, which ruled last week. Justice Christa M. Brothers acknowledged public outrage but rejected a request for a judicial review of the Liberal government’s decision.
Instead, she said people should voice their concerns at the ballot box.
Burrill said an NDP government would ban the sale of Owls Head and list it as a protected park.
He also promised to pass his party’s proposed act for Owls Head, which would prevent other Crown lands awaiting protection in secret.
Burrill also said the MDP would aim to protect 25 per cent of Nova Scotia land and water by 2025, and 30 per cent by 2030 in line with international commitments.
The PC party has also taken issue with the ousting of Owls leader, while the Liberals say there is still plenty of time for public consultation as various assessments are made.
Introduction to the reinforcing club
The Provincial Greens brought in a key player for the holiday from across the Northumberland Strait on Saturday, according to an announcement.
Peter Bevan-Baker, the Green MFA and Prince Edward Island’s opposition leader, was scheduled to be in the Truro area campaigning with Shaun Trainer for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River and Ivan Drouin for Colchester North.
He and “some” Green MFA from PEI teamed up with Trainor and DrouinalongsideAlexander on various activities, including a visit to the Truro Farmers Market.
Bevan-Baker made history in May 2015 when he was elected as the first green MLA ever for Prince Edward Island. Then in 2019, he was re-elected and formed the first official Green Opposition in Canada with a group of eight.
Alexander told CBC their party is modeling its approach to this election on what the Greens were able to do in the PEI by focusing on winning seats and putting party resources there.
Liberals raised central support
Liberal leader Iain Rankin campaigned in the central part of the province around Antigonish, Guysborough-Tracadie, Pictou Center and Colchester North and Hants East on Saturday.
His schedule made Rank stop at the Antigone Farmers Market and visit the Happy Cones solar-powered ice cream truck.
The Liberal Party also issued a statement Saturday, saying Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is playing the “name game” by declaring that he is not a Conservative.
They said a clause within the PC mandate outlines an objective to co-operate with federal conservatives in “ensuring effective and efficient functioning and promotion on issues of mutual interest”.
PC back in Cape Breton
Houston spent his campaign Saturday with five candidates around Cape Breton, focusing on his party’s plans to regulate health care on the island.
Citing Nova Scotia health authority, a PC announcement said Cape Breton has seen an increase in emergency care and crisis levels for addictions and suicide attempts.
For the third year in a row, hospitals in Cape Breton have the highest mortality rates in the country.
“There is hope for health care in Cape Breton, but it requires a change in leadership from the Liberals’ focused approach to Halifax in working with communities to deliver results,” Houston said in the announcement.
Houston also referred to the news that the Emergency Department of the Fishermen’s Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg will be closed from 1am. until 7:30 a.m. for the next 10 days as a reason to address his party in the polls.
How to vote
Check if you are registered to vote in the Nova Scotia Elections.
Once registered, you can vote before election day by requesting a ballot by mail or by visiting a return office or a preliminary polling station.
On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information on voting is available from electionsnovaskotia.ca.
