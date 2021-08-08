International
Blockade in south-east Queensland lifted after seven new school group-related cases
The southeast Queensland blockade is over, but some restrictions remain, following the discovery of seven new local cases linked to the school blast.
There were nine new cases in the state, including one case under investigation in the Gold Coast and one case of harassment in Cairns which was infectious in the community for 10 days.
The Cairns case sent the region into a swift three-day shutdown by 4 p.m.
The Prime Minister said she was proud of the Queenslanders’ efforts in the south-east.
“Queensland has done a great job,” the prime minister said.
She paid special tribute to the families of the seven Brisbane schools who passed the period of home quarantine blockade and would stay there.
“By morning, 11,177 people were in quarantine at home,” she said.
“It was to protect everyone else. We can’t thank them enough.”
Of the seven new cases related to the school group, four relate to Ironside State School, one student and three family contacts.
Two are related to Brisbane Boys Grammar, a student and another close contact.
The seventh is a family contact of someone who positively tested the karate class.
“These students were tested negative when they first entered quarantine and then became positive,” Dr Young said.
Dr Young said the Gold Coast resident who tested positive and their family, were in isolation and had cooperated.
She said the genome sequence had begun to determine the source of the infection.
“It’s really, really important today that anyone who is in the Gold Coast with any symptoms at all, please go ahead and get tested,” she said.
Restrictions will remain in the south-east
For the next two weeks, restrictions will remain in the state, including the mandatory wearing of masks.
Schools will reopen, but all school staff and early educators must wear masks.
All high school students will also be required to wear masks at school.
“Masks are absolutely critical. They are your protection,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
The Department of Education has provided smaller masks to provide high school students who come out without one.
Residents will be allowed to have up to 10 people in their homes, including those living there, and in public spaces.
Weddings and funerals in the south-east will have a maximum of 20 people.
And, businesses and places, including places of worship, retail, dining, gyms, beauty services and personal care, are allowed to operate with some restrictions.
No community sports will be allowed for the next two weeks and people are being advised not to travel from the southeast LGA to regional Queensland unless they are essential workers.
‘Totally incredible’
Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said it was “crucial” for Queensland to continue its pre-blocking habits.
“It seems we may have been able to curb a Delta eruption in just eight days of closure, just 10 days from when the first case was announced.
“I want to thank everyone who did the right thing and stayed home. This is what worked here, as well as everyone who went and got tested. I know how hard it was, but we achieved something. quite incredible. “
Queensland Health has administered 1 million vaccines, while 2.5 million doses have been given by GPs.
Dr Young has urged residents to talk to their medical doctor, especially those 60 and older who have not yet received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“Now is the time, you have to go out to defend yourself because we know in Sydney that they unfortunately have had quite a few deaths there in relation to the people of the last explosion who had two doses of AstraZeneca not dead,” she said. tha.
The woman is charged with suspected escape
Police say 67 people have been fined in the south-east for violating restrictions, while 307 masks have been distributed.
A woman suspected of fleeing the hotel quarantine after being forced to open a glass door has been arrested at Caboolture.
She has been charged with one count of non-compliance with a COVID-19 instruction, one count of intentional damage and theft, and two counts of breach of parole in connection with other matters.
The woman was denied parole and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court in Brisbane on 9 August.
New vaccination priorities
Queensland school staff and childcare workers have been announced as new priority targets for COVID-19 vaccinations following the Delta outbreak.
Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement this morning the groups would be added to Queensland’s list of 1B priorities.
Cresta Richardson from the Teachers Union in Queensland said the decision had been made for a long time.
“This is something we’ve been calling for all year,” she said.
“Something is something that many of our members have been asking for, so we are really happy that the health and safety of teachers and those adults in schools are being recognized as a priority.”
FIFO, employees of transport and distribution centers have also been added to the priority group “high risk”.
