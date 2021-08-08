White Rock Lake Fire: Furious Friday night for Okanagan with evacuation orders, warnings





On what was a raging Friday night, hundreds of homes in Central Okanagan were placed on evacuation orders while thousands in Vernon were put on evacuation alert due to the impending White Rock Lake fire. The out-of-control fire that burns dangerously off the northwest shore of Lake Okanagan is now estimated at 55,000 acres. This has increased significantly since Thursday when the size of the three-week fire was about 32,500 acres. Read more: White Rock Lake Fire: Evacuation order issued for 975 properties in Central Okanagan The fire had been estimated at that size for several days, however, future winds which removed the thick smoke that had engulfed Okanagan spurred massive growth. According to the BC Fire Service, southwesterly winds were 40 to 50 km / h, creating the 4th and 5th range conditions that challenged firefighting efforts. The story goes down the ad The province ranks fires on a scale of 1 to 6, with rank 1 being a fire burning on the ground and ranking 6 is an explosion or blast. A graph showing the rankings that BC Wildfire uses to estimate fires.

BC Fire Service

A rank 4 fire is described as a very powerful surface fire with torches, or passive crown fire. A rank 5 fire is described as an extremely powerful surface fire or active crown fire. The fire that started well south of Westwold’s small Highway 97 community but grew north and east had triggered previous alarms and evacuation orders.















At 11 a.m. Friday morning, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) issued an evacuation order for 608 properties along Westside Road. The story goes down the ad The order affected properties from 8525 Ewings Landing Road at 9995 Westside Road, until the closure of the Sugarloaf Forest Service Road. Then at 8:41 p.m., CORE extended that evacuation order to include 975 other properties along Westside Road that had previously been under evacuation alert. The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing at the southern end of La Casa Lakeside Resort.















Also Friday, the City of Vernon issued an afternoon evacuation alarm for a handful of communities near the northeastern side of Lake Okanagan. Trends Health Canada adds Bell paralysis warning on Pfizer labels, but says vaccine safe

Ontario reports the largest increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-June At 10:43 p.m., that alarm was extended to cover most of the city, with the exception of a few neighborhoods. The city said it was raising the alarm due to increased fire activity and increased embers from the fire. The story goes down the ad When we knock on the door with an evacuation alarm, it is time to prepare. When we knock on the door with an evacuation order, it is time to go. If you are under alarm, be ready to leave in a moment. If you are under an order, leave the area immediately. https://t.co/eeavw9jIKW – Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) August 6, 2021 The Indian Okanagan gang also released an extended evacuation order for all IR Nr. 1, while the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen are currently on evacuation alert. However, on Saturday morning, cold gray skies were present, along with scattered rainfall in Central Okanagan. For Kelowna and Vernon, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain, along with a maximum daily temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, along with a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius overnight. Also Saturday morning, BC Wildfire released an update on Fire. He said a fire that was threatening to push northeast towards Spallumcheen on Friday evening slowed as it approached the Siwash Creek area. Strong winds also contributed to an increase in fire behavior in the Whiteman Creek Road area. The story goes down the ad















“The predominant increase in fire over the past 24 hours was along the east side, west of Westside Road,” BC Wildfire said. “This east side is very visible to the surrounding communities, and, in certain areas, the fire is approximately 100-250 meters west of Lake Okanagan.” The provincial agency predicts that the winds today will be similar to Friday, south / southwest 10-20 km / h with gorges 25-40 km / h. Alsoshtë also predicts that isolated rainfall in the vicinity will provide a light break over the weekend, however, says that where sustained winds match terrain features, high spread rates and active fire behavior are still expected. “Temperatures tomorrow will drop in mid-teens with light northwest winds.” tha BC Wildfire. “Next week, a flat upper ridge will begin to be built on Monday bringing warm, dry conditions back to the region.” The story goes down the ad















In related news, the North Okanagan Regional District (RDNO) announced Saturday afternoon that it was canceling an evacuation alert for parts of Electoral Zone B, C and Coldstream District. The alert was issued due to the White Rock Lake fire. Properties canceled by evacuation alarm include: Electoral Zone B east of Lake Okanagan, including those around Swan Lake

Electoral Zone C south of Spallumcheen, west of Forsberg Road (on Silver Star Road) on the southern boundary of Electoral Zone C

Coldstream District, north-south border, west of Coldstream Valley Estates and Gray Road The RDNO also noted that the evacuation order for properties in Electoral Zone B, located on the west side of Lake Okanagan, remains in force. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

