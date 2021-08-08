Mobile Public Health Units to provide tests in the Halifax area





COVID-19 entry testing will be available in Upper Tantalone, Dartmouth and Fall River this week, along with other locations in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Public Health will provide testing for COVID-19 decline in several locations across the province this week, including three points in the Halifax area. In the Halifax area, Mobile Units will be established at the following locations on the dates listed: Tantallon Public Library, 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Monday, August 9 from 12:00 to 5 p.m.

Dartmouth Bridge Terminal, 24 Nantucket Ave., Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 12pm to 6pm

LWF Community Hall, 843 Fall River Rd., Wednesday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Testing people who do not show symptoms of COVID-19 (asymptomatic testing) is one of the main tools that has helped limit the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia,” a press release said. “Nova Scots and visitors to our province are reminded that even if you have mild symptoms such as sore throat, runny / congested nose or headache, you should be tested for COVID-19.” Testing is free and available to people of all ages and visitors. Mobile units that offer outdoor testing are weather dependent. In the rest of the province, Mobile Units will offer release tests on: Fortress Citizens Club, 11 Mitchell St. in Louisbourg on Monday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Barrington Lions Club, 2904 Nova Scotia Trunk 3 in Barrington on Monday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mira Boat Club, 545 Hillside Rd. at Albert Ridge on Tuesday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Millville Community Center, 270 Millville Hwy. at Cape Breton on Wednesday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scotsburn Fire Department, 4179 Scotsburn Rd., Hwy 256 in Scotsburn on Thursday, August 12 from 12 noon to 5 pm

Hants Exhibition Grounds, 221 Wentworth Rd. in Windsor on Thursday, August, 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Public Health says Mobile Units will not have vaccines against COVID-19, but team members can help people book their vaccination appointments or answer any questions. People who are tested also have the opportunity to view their test results online. But it can take up to 72 hours to get or access test results. “Public Health is encouraging all young Scots to be tested regularly for COVID-19,” the statement said. “If more than a week has passed since your last test, consider getting tested again, even if you have been vaccinated. No vaccine is 100% effective. As a result, innovative Scots are encouraged to continue testing as a regular part of their routine. of them. “

