Two men were injured in the shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville





Two men are recovering in hospital after being shot outside a restaurant on March Centrale Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville overnight. Shortly after midnight, several witnesses called 911 and reported hearing gunshots. Montreal police say that when they arrived at the scene they found two male victims, 28 and 29 years old, both with injuries to the lower part of the body caused by the bullets. According to Radio Canada, the shooting took place in front of the Roasters restaurant. The business was open at the time and the second floor windows of the building were hit by bullets, but no customers were injured. Radio Canada says there were bullet holes in two vehicles parked in front of the restaurant and the nearby pizzeria was also hit by gunfire. Carolyn Chvrefils, a spokeswoman for the Service de la Ville de Montral (SPVM), said the two men were taken to hospital and their lives were not in danger. The SPVM investigated the overnight shooting scene and interviewed several witnesses, but Chvrefils says so far, no one has been arrested. This is the latest in a series of shootings in the Montreal area that have claimed four lives over the past week. Last Monday, three men were killed in a suspected gang-linked shooting in the Rivire-des-Prairies and on Thursday a man was shot and killed at his home in Longueuil.

