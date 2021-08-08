Macron tells critics: vaccine passport will protect all our freedoms | FRENCH

When the Great Plague struck Marseilles in 1720, killing more than half of the city’s population, travelers were ordered to keep a health bill, and ships arriving in the Mediterranean port were subjected to a 40-day period. sanitary cord or quarantine. As a gateway to trade, city authorities struggled to find a delicate balance between stopping the spread of disease and damaging vital trade.

Three hundred years later, President Emmanuel Macron is walking an equally complicated rope just eight months before seeking re-election in April 2022. And unlike the ancient Marseillais, Macron must respond to social media.

On Monday, Frances objected the passage of health will be extended in order to tighten the final portion of tough vaccine skeptics to be vaccinated, sparking nationwide protests for the fourth weekend in a row. Last week, more than 200,000 people came out to demonstrate, according to interior ministry figures.

The protests have united the extreme left and right and many in between. While there has been little opposition to putting on face masks, opponents fervently believe that the passage of health violates the most basic principles of France: freedom AND equality of national motto. They joined in Paris yesterday with Gilets Jaunes and a diverse crew of anarchists, conspiracy theorists and those who would compare the French president to Adolf Hitler and his centrist government to the Nazis.

The protesters had pinned their hopes on the constitutional council, a nine-member body appointed by the president and the leaders of both houses of parliament, to look at new legislation that stifles any extension of leave. They had to be disappointed. On Thursday, council members, known as sages, backed the constitutional legitimacy of almost all of the proposed new measures.

Then, Julien Odoul, a rising rising star of the far right Rassemblement National, said: The Constitutional Council has approved a two-tier society where there are two categories of citizens who do not have the same rights, depending on their status. vaccine. This is the Macrons society and what we condemn and reject. The principles of freedom and egalitarianism are sacred.

Hard-line leader Jean-Luc Mlenchon, a presidential candidate, agreed, describing the passage of health as absurd, unjust and authoritarian.

What shocks me is the lack of rigor, logic and scientific basis for many arguments Franois Arleo, physicist

Macron appealed to his compatriots to remember the third element of the motto, brotherhood, calling on them to accept these collective rules and be vaccinated.

It has to do with citizenship. Freedom exists only if everyone’s freedom is protected, nothing is worth it, if by exercising our freedom we contaminate our brother, neighbor, friend, parents or someone we have encountered in an event. Then freedom becomes irresponsibility.

E health bill, approved by French MPs last month and which will run until 30 September, already required those who went to cinemas, theaters, museums or attended major public events to prove that they were or were fully vaccinated, had a Covid negative test or evidence they had and were cured of the coronavirus.

From August 9 this will be extended. Anyone who wants to eat at a restaurant or drink at a bar, even on an outdoor terrace, will need a pass as well as travelers traveling long distances by train or bus or visiting nursing homes and hospitals, except in case of medical emergency.

From August 30, all those whose work brings them in contact with the public must have their card or face suspended from work free of charge.

No one is being forced to be vaccinated except the health and nursing home staff from next month the government insists, but they are certainly being forced.

It does not take much to send the French on the streets – often leading to hibernating observations from abroad that France is on the brink of another bloody revolution. That said, protests in August, when many are on holiday, are unusual.

Sociologist Jean Viard warned that the protests were a mixture that could be explosive. Boundaries are difficult to define, he told French television.

Physicist and researcher Franois Arleo was surprised at how polarized the responses were when he wrote a comment section on the left side Libracioni addressed to a hesitant vaccine friend, urging him to be vaccinated. Think Pasteur and not Darwin, urged Arleo.

The responses have been very divisive and quite depressing, he told spotter. What shocks me is the lack of rigor, logic and scientific basis for many arguments. I do not want to teach, but some of these educated people need to know better. It is not very rational.

As with many protest movements in France, however, there is a paradox. Macrons tightening seems to be working. Ever since the president announced the passage of health at least 7 million French people have been given the first dose of the vaccine. Currently, 63.5% of the population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated and bookings in the central booking system suggest that France will have vaccinated 50 million people over the age of 12 with at least one stroke by the end of this month.

Surveys also suggest 60-70% of French people support the passage of health even though half of the respondents said they understood the protesters.

At Saturday’s demonstrations, some protesters were concerned, stressing that they were not in principle against vaccines, but were obliged to have them.

It is a matter of personal choice, Thibault said, marching in Paris on Saturday. Is it a risk? Life is a danger. Another group marched with a woman dressed as the Marianne female symbol of the republic in chains.

Arleo admitted that his appeal had failed to convince his reluctant friend about the vaccine.

No, unfortunately he has not changed his mind. He says hell will probably end with the blow because otherwise life will become very complicated. But he is not happy about it.