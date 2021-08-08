International
Orange County will move the Barnett Park COVID vaccination site to Camping World Stadium
Orange County, Fla. The vaccination site at Barnett Park will soon be relocated to Camping World Stadium in a bid to free traffic in the park, according to Orange County officials.
The site at Barnett Park has seen long queues in recent weeks and has reached its daily capacity more often as cases continue to rise in county and state.
As you well know, the last few weeks have seen an increase in demand for testing and this is causing long queues at Barnett Park, a county spokesman told News 6 about the move to Camping World Stadium. We do not want to hinder any resident who wants to get the vaccine and so are in the process of moving our vaccine location to better serve our residents.
During the Weekly anchor with News 6 Morning Justin Warmoth, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said there has been an increase in vaccinations.
The good news is that within the last two weeks we have seen an increase in the rate of vaccinations within our community, Demings said.
Recently, the county opened another COVID-19 testing site last week at the Econ Soccer Complex as the demand for testing increases. The new site opened in an effort to relieve stress at the Barnett Parks site, according to Demings.
The increase in cases is also affecting the county economy, forcing at least four conferences or conventions to be canceled at the convention center.
Between these four conventions alone, we are talking about about $ 43.9 million in economic impact on our community, Demings said during a news conference Thursday.
The mayor recently met at the County Economic Recovery Task Force, which consists of dozens of businesses in order to exchange ideas and best practices to stop growth.
To talk about what we need to do as a community to ensure we stay open but do it in the safest way possible, Demings told The Weekly.
Dr Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County also said last week that more hospitalizations are expected that will eventually lead to more deaths.
We suspect there will be an increase in the coming weeks probably starting next week in the number of deaths because we have not yet seen them from this latest increase we are experiencing, he said.
Demings ended his conversation with The Weekly by saying that if everyone does their part, we can end the pandemic.
For what I am optimistic, I know this crisis will pass. “I know that if we listen to the experts and respond accordingly, if we disguise ourselves, if we are vaccinated, the crisis will pass sooner or later,” he said.
Demings is providing an update to COVID-19 on Monday at 11am, where he will detail the Barnett Park vaccination sites moving to the stadium. News 6 will broadcast the update live.
