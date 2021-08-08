BC Ferries Struggle to Attract Skilled Sailors Amid Global Shortage, Employee Hunting





Passengers on BC Ferries are feeling the effects of the global shortage of experienced sailors as the corporation strives to hire more than 100 new staff members. “We are actively recruiting for approximately 60 officers and 50 other key positions,” Mark Collins, president and CEO of BC Ferries, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the global shortage means that qualified sailors are very difficult to find.” Doubles between Victoria and Vancouver were canceled Wednesday night due to staff shortages, and Collins said BBC Ferries had been challenged to find replacement staff in a brief announcement. World problem The ripple effect of personnel issues is being felt around the world as demand for skilled seafarers exceeds supply. Cuts of captains, first comrades, chief engineers and even entry-level sailors have become acute. For the most part, the qualifying group is shrinking due to aging and retirement. A report by the International Maritime Union in 2019 said 20 per cent of its membership was set to retire in five years. The latest Sailors reportestimates that by 2026, 89,510 additional officers will be needed to operate the global merchant fleet and there is currently a shortage of 26,240 certified officers. BC Ferries General Manager says qualified sailors are hard to find due to a global shortage affecting worldwide shipping. (BC Ferries) Captain Philip McCarter, associate dean of the BBC’s navy department, says schooling promotes and trades his naval programs, but it can be a tough battle that draws distance students who tend not to get much attention. “It’s a strong competitive market to try to tie these young people to at least get into the profession and then stick to it,” McCarter said. Illegal hunting workers Students graduating from maritime programs at BCITare were immediately apprehended, says McCarter. But once an employee is firmly planted in the industry, others in the sector will actively try to remove them from their employers. “Transport companies are hungry for them,” McCarter said. “Incentives become important, not just wages, but incentives for working life.” BC Ferries is right in the middle of that tough, competitive environment, as it moves to hire more than 100 employees. McCarter says the company is aggressive in providing well-groomed staff, with the added bonus that they do not go offshore for months. But everything can be for nothing, as travel restrictions are eased and the cruise industry rises to its feet, employee visits will intensify. “It’s just going to mushroom,” McCarter said.

